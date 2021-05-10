GREY'S ANATOMY & STATION 19 Renewed for the 2021-2022 Season

ABC has renewed record-breaking series "Grey's Anatomy" for season 18 and its successful spinoff "Station 19" for season five. Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to helm both series, which stand as two of the network's highest-performing scripted programs.

"'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time," said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. "Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year's most-talked-about moments in television. We're so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season."

"The writers, directors, casts and crews of 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season," said Vernoff. "Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away - particularly by our tireless crews - as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

In the 2020-2021 season, "Grey's Anatomy" ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and as ABC's No. 1 show this season in both Total Viewers (8.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.0/12). With 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms, "Grey's Anatomy" averages over 15 million Total Viewers (15.7 million) this season and delivers a 6.18 rating among Adults 18-49, marking an increase of 4% over its prior season.

"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are executive producers. Debbie Allen serves as the producing director and executive producer. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Signature, one of the Disney Television Studios.

"Station 19" ranks as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour this 2020-2021 season among Total Viewers (7.2 million) and as the highest-rated entertainment series in the hour among Adults 18-49 (1.3/8). After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, ABC's "Station 19" is averaging over 10 million Total Viewers (10.2 million) this season and delivers a 2.58 rating with Adults 18-49

Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer of "Station 19." The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. "Station 19" is produced by ABC Signature, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Vernoff is an Emmy®-nominated screenwriter, showrunner, executive producer and director best known for running "Grey's Anatomy" from 2007-2011 and returning to the show in 2017. She currently runs "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19" and "Rebel." Vernoff has also worked as an executive producer and writer for "Shameless," and producer-writer on "Charmed" and "Wonderfalls."

Photo Credit: ABC Network