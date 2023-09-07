GOOSEBUMPS Series Coming to Disney+ & Hulu This October

The series is set to debut across both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, Oct. 13.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

"Goosebumps," the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series, is set to debut across both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, Oct. 13, it was announced today.

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform on Oct. 13th, as part of its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming. A premiere date teaser and new images were also released as part of today's announcement.

“R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new “Goosebumps” series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, "Goosebumps" is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages. The new television series draws on elements from five of the most popular middle grade books including “Say Cheese and Die!,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms!” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”

“Goosebumps” stars Justin Long (“Barbarian”) and Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (“EastEnders”), Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard”), Miles McKenna (“Guilty Party”), Ana Yi Puig (“Gossip Girl”) and Will Price (“The Equalizer”).

Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets”) and Rob Letterman (“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) developed the series and serve as executive producers, alongside Hilary Winston (“Community”), Neal H. Moritz (“Fast & Furious” franchise”), Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Pavun Shetty (“The Boys”), Conor Welch (“Platonic”), Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman (“Stillwater”), Erin O’Malley (“New Girl”) and Kevin Murphy (“Desperate Housewives”). James Eagan (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Nick Adams (“BoJack Horseman”) serve as co-executive producers.

Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com

Watch the Goosebumps teaser here:



