GHOST DRAFT Adds Cast Members

Deadline reports that upcoming Science fiction film "Ghost Draft" has announced new cast members.

Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong, newcomer Chibuikem Uche and Alexis Louder have joined the cast. Chris McKay directs, with Chris Pratt in the leading role.

Gabriel is known for her role on "Falling Skies," Trong for starring in "Alita: Battle Angel."

The live-action feature follows a husband and father who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

Rob Cowan executive produces. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner produce.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories