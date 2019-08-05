GALAXY QUEST Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook

By Grabthar's hammer, the intrepid crew of the NSEA Protector is back to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the uproarious classic GALAXY QUEST, arriving in our solar system September 21, 2019 in a Limited Collector's Edition Blu-ray Steelbook exclusively at Best Buy from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Featuring an out-of-this-world all-star cast including Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Enrico Colantoni, Daryl Mitchell and Justin Long, this rollicking send-up of sci-fi fanaticism is as funny today as it was when it premiered in theaters 20 years ago.

The Limited Collector's Edition Blu-ray Steelbook includes:

· Galactopedia-On-screen information about characters, ships, aliens and more

· Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest-Cast and filmmakers discuss how the film came together

· Never Give Up, Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector-Celebrates the incredibly talented cast

· By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects-Explores the effects by ILM and Stan Winston

· Alien School-Creating the Thermian Race-Actor Enrico Colantoni's process of developing the voice and manner of an alien race

· Actors in Space-Delves into the psyche of the cast

· Sigourney Weaver Raps- Needs no further explanation

· Deleted Scenes

· Theatrical Trailer

