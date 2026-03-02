GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. Directed by David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer, Role Models) and written by Wain and longtime collaborator Ken Marino (The State), the original comedy premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie follows small-town hairdresser Gail Daughtry, who is engaged to her devoted high school sweetheart, Tom. Her life takes a turn when a trip to a book signing leads to Tom meeting and sleeping with his "celebrity pass." Reeling from the betrayal, Gail impulsively joins her friend Otto on a trip to Los Angeles, where a psychic convinces Gail that the only way to save her marriage is to "even the scales" with her own celebrity pass: Jon Hamm.

Thus begins an epic journey through Tinseltown as Gail and Otto join forces with a talent agency assistant, a paparazzo, and actor John Slattery, all in the search for Hamm. Along the way, they collide with celebrities and are hunted by a group of Italian assassins as they get ever closer to finding the elusive star.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, which was shot entirely on location in Los Angeles, stars Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), John Slattery (Nuremberg), Ken Marino (The Residence), Miles Gutierrez-riley (Smile 2), Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), along with several celebrity cameos.

The film is produced by Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Ken Marino, David Wain, Crystine Zhang, and Charles Zhong. Executive producers include Robert Herjavec, Chechen Dong, Tom Griffin, Amanda Chang, Adrian Politowski, Jamie Canniffe, Franny Baldwin, Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, and John Slattery.

Additional notable film creatives include Director of Photography Kevin Atkinson (A Futile And Stupid Gesture), Production Designer Justin Lieb (Stranger Than Fiction), Editor John Daigle (Plus One), Costume Designer Bryn Carter (A Tree Fell In The Woods), and Composer Craig Wedren (School Of Rock).

Filmmaker Wain said, “I think we’re all hungry to have more movies in theaters that are designed to provide laughter and joy, first and foremost -- and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this very first chapter in the GDU (Gail Daughtry Universe)!”

“To have our film embraced by Sony Pictures Classics, a company that has championed visionary filmmakers for decades, is incredibly special. I am deeply grateful for their passion and support and excited to work together on this,” added producer Zhang.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics