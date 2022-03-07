Freeform's GROWN-ISH Returns for Fifth Season With BLACK-ISH Star Marcus Scribner Joining the Cast

As the final season of "black-ish" comes to a close and the current "grown-ish" class graduates Cal U, the beloved "-ish" universe continues with Emmy®-nominated "grown-ish" picked up for a fifth season. "black-ish" star Marcus Scribner heads over to join his TV sister Yara Shahidi on the Freeform spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being "grown."

Award-winning playwright and producer Zakiyyah Alexander ("Russian Doll," "La Brea") and "black-ish" executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly will come on board as co-showrunners.

"grown-ish," which is currently in its fourth season and airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu, follows Zoey and her classmates on the road to graduation.

The final season of "black-ish" returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22, on ABC, and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Season five is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Scribner is an NAACP Image Award recipient for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and is represented by CAA, Artists First, imPRint and Del Shaw Moonves. Alexander is represented by WME, Map Point Management and Gang Tyre, and Lilly by UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Mike Castrillo at McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Additional casting news to come at a later date.