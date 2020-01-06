Freeform to Premiere THE THING ABOUT HARRY on February 15

Freeform's highly anticipated romantic comedy "The Thing About Harry" will premiere SATURDAY, FEB. 15, at 8 p.m. EST/PST, the film's cast announced today in a special video.

Directed by Peter Paige ("Good Trouble," "The Fosters"), "The Thing About Harry" tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement PARTY ON Valentine's Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship-with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing-leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.

"The Thing About Harry" stars Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, Britt Baron, Peter Paige and Karamo. The film is executive produced by Peter Paige, Greg Gugliotta ("Good Trouble," "The Fosters") and F.J. Denny. The film is written by Josh Senter and Peter Paige.

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television's young adult television network, FreeForm channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish," "The Bold Type," "Good Trouble," "Siren," "Party of Five," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" and more. The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas." Upcoming original series includes "Motherland: Fort Salem."

Photo Credit: Freeform





