Freeform Unveils '30 Days of Disney' Lineup for November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, Freeform is returning with another edition of "30 Days of Disney," featuring a mix of titles across Disney animation, live-action, and Pixar.

Princess films include ”Cinderella” (1950), “Sleeping Beauty” (1959), “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937), and more. THE LINEUP also includes action-packed adventures with titles like “Robin Hood” (1973), “The Jungle Book” (2016), and a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie marathon.

Holiday titles will also be featured, such as “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Jingle All The Way,” “Home Alone,” and marathons of “The Santa Clause.” The lineup also sees the Freeform premiere “The Sword and the Stone” (Disney Animated) and a Disney-Pixar marathon of “Ratatouille,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Coco,” “Up” and more.

Last November’s event reached nearly 25 million viewers. Take a look at the 2025 November “30 Days of Disney” lineup below.

"30 Days of Disney" Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Fantasia” (1940) (Disney Animated)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

12:05 a.m. EDT/PDT - “The Lion KING II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Mary Poppins” (1964)

10:05 a.m. EST/PST - “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

12:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

2:10 p.m. EST/PST - “Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

4:40 p.m. EST/PST - “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone”

9:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Monday, Nov. 3

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “101 Dalmatians” (1996)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST - “A Bug’s Life” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Tuesday, Nov. 4

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - “The Sword and the Stone” (Disney Animated) - Freeform Premiere

1:30 p.m. EST/PST - “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

3:35 p.m. EST/PST - “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

5:40 p.m. EST/PST - “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 5

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Ferdinand”

1:55 p.m. EST/PST - “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”

Thursday, Nov. 6

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Bedtime Stories”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - “The Princess Bride”

3:25 p.m. EST/PST - “The Little Mermaid” (2023) (Live Action)

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Cruella”

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Strange World” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “The Pacifier”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - “The Game Plan”

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone”

2:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”

4:35 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007)

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Brother Bear” (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Elemental” (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST - “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Moana” (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. EST/PST - “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Turning Red” (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, Nov. 10

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Tooth Fairy”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Enchanted”

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Cinderella: (2015) (Live Action)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

Tuesday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Rio”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Rio 2”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Soul” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

8:35 p.m. EST/PST - “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) (Live Action)

3:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 13

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “The Pacifier”

12:35 p.m. EST/PST - “The Princess Diaries”

3:15 p.m. EST/PST - “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

5:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Freaky Friday” (2003)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - “The Parent Trap” (1998)

Friday, Nov. 14

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Bambi” (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EST/PST - “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss' The Grinch” (2018)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Garfield: The Movie” (2004)

8:55 a.m. EST/PST - “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Bolt” (Disney Animated)

12:40 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

2:40 p.m. EST/PST - “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

4:45 p.m. EST/PST - ”Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST - ”Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - ”Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Luca” (Disney-Pixar)

Sunday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

12:45 p.m. EST/PST - “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

7:45 p.m. EST/PST - ”Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

11:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Monday, Nov. 17

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Night at the Museum”

2:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

4:05 p.m. EST/PST - “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)

6:45 p.m. EST/PST - “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Tuesday, Nov. 18

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Mary Poppins Returns”

1:40 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

4:20 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause”

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Wednesday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Dumbo” (2019) (Live Action)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - “National Treasure"

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

8:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Jungle Cruise”

Thursday, Nov. 20

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

7:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST - “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Friday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Oz the Great and Powerful”

10:00 a.m. EST/PST - “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Hotel Transylvania”

2:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Hotel Transylvania 2”

4:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Big Hero 6” (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. EST/PST - “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 p.m. EST/PST - “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar)

Sunday, Nov. 23

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Hotel Transylvania”

9:05 a.m. EST/PST - “Hotel Transylvania 2”

11:10 a.m. EST/PST - “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)

1:10 p.m. EST/PST - “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Nov. 24

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Gnomeo & Juliet” (2011)

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Lilo & Stitch” (2002) (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Moana” (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “The Princess Bride”

12:50 p.m. EST/PST - “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

3:50 p.m. EST/PST - “The Little Mermaid” (2023) (Live Action)

6:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

Wednesday, Nov. 26

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Herbie: Fully Loaded”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - “The Parent Trap” (1998)

4:15 p.m. EST/PST - “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Elemental” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 27

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Jingle All the Way”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Jingle All the Way 2”

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Cruella”

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Friday, Nov. 28

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Onward”

12:35 p.m. EST/PST - “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)

3:15 p.m. EST/PST - “Cars 2” (Disney-Pixar)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST - “Cars 3” (Disney-Pixar)

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 29

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Ice Age”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Ice Age: The Meltdown”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Meet the Robinsons” (Disney Animated)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

10:25 p.m. EST/PST - “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EST/PST - “Dumbo” (1941) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - “Air Bud”

9:05 a.m. EST/PST - “Air Bud: Golden Receiver”

11:05 a.m. EST/PST - “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - “A Bug’s Life” (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST - “Ratatouille” (Disney-Pixar)

7:50 p.m. EST/PST - “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

10:20 p.m. EST/PST - “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

12:25 a.m. EST/PST - “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)