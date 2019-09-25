Freeform Orders LAST SUMMER Pilot from eOne

Freeform has picked up the one-hour drama "Last Summer" to pilot, it was announced today by Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development.

"Last Summer" is an unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers - '93, '94, '95 - in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by '95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.

"At Freeform, we are constantly looking to tell bold stories that drive cultural conversation - 'Last Summer' will do just that," said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, Freeform. "Bert's incredible character detail and unique voice coupled with Max's distinctive vision is sure to leave our viewers on the edge of their seats. We are also incredibly honored to have Jessica and Michelle's female-forward prowess contributing to this uniquely layered show."

"I'm so happy to be back at FreeForm with an amazing team of eOne, Max, Michelle and Jessica by my side," said Royal. "We're really excited to tell this story that we hope will spark some interesting conversations about how our society can upend a person's life and send them to the hell of infamy before - and sometimes even, despite - the facts."

"Last Summer" comes from eOne and is written and executive produced by Bert V. Royal ("Easy A," "Recovery Road"), with Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ("The Sinner," "Limetown"), and Max Winkler ("Jungleland," "Flower"), who will also direct.





