Freeform Announces Holiday Gift-Wrapping Competition Series WRAP BATTLE

Freeform announced today that production has begun on the holiday gift-wrapping competition series "Wrap Battle" in Los Angeles. The six-episode series will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home the coveted grand prize, valued at $50,000. The series will be hosted by comedian Sheryl Underwood ("The Talk"), with Carson Kressley ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Get A Room with Carson and Thom") and Wanda Wen (founder of fine stationery and luxury paper brand Soolip) serving as judges. Celebrity guest judges will include Tony Award®-winning Broadway producer Candy Spelling, Sandra Lee, Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble"), Diggy Simmons ("grown-ish"), Lala Kent ("Vanderpump Rules") and designer Sabrina Soto.

Nine contestants will be challenged to create eye-popping gift-wrapping masterpieces and inspire viewers to push their own holiday gift-giving to a whole new level. Each episode will pit the country's most inventive and artistic gift-wrappers against one another as they battle it out holiday-style in challenges ranging from creating the most over-the-top gift basket to wrapping some of the most outrageous objects.

In an unprecedented collaboration with Paper Source, the winner of "Wrap Battle" will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design their own custom holiday wrapping paper to be sold in at least 120 stores across the country. In addition, the winner will get to showcase their talent at The SoNo Collection, Brookfield Properties' one-of-a-kind shopping destination in Norwalk, Connecticut, designed to celebrate fashion, art and culture. The winner will be part of the main event for the new, interactive holiday experience and will receive a $1,000 shopping spree to The SoNo Collection.

The series will premiere this winter on Freeform.

"Wrap Battle" is produced by Michael Levitt Productions. Michael Levitt (Freeform's "Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash," "Skin Wars," "My Life on the D-List"), Jill Goularte ("Skin Wars," "Window Warriors") and Colleen Sands ("Project Runway," "Skin Wars," "Glam Masters") serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Freeform/Kelsey McNeal





