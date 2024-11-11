Francis Ford Coppola's MEGALOPOLIS Debuts on Premium Video Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience Francis Ford Coppola’s vision for modern society when MEGALOPOLIS arrives on Premium Video on Demand on November 12 from Lionsgate.

MEGALOPOLIS follows the intense clash of beliefs over New Rome’s future between visionary artist Cesar Catilina and conservative Mayor Franklyn Cicero, weighing tradition against progress. Directed by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather trilogy), MEGALOPOLIS features a stellar cast including Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Giancarlo Esposito (TV’s “Breaking Bad”), Nathalie Emmanuel (TV’s “Game of Thrones”), Aubrey Plaza (TV’s “The White Lotus”), Shia LaBeouf (Transformers), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix franchise).



MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome is bankrupt, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), an architectural genius who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a classic status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

On November 12, MEGALOPOLIS will be available to rent for $19.99 (for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.



Comments