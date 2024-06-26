Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod to Helm HBO HARRY POTTER Series as Showrunner and Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HBO, in association with Warner Bros. Television, has named Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s “Succession” and “His Dark Materials,” “Killing Eve”) as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod (HBO’s “Succession,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us”) as executive producer and director of multiple episodes of the upcoming original Harry Potter series. The new series, currently in development, will be available on Max’s expanding global footprint.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved “Harry Potter” book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters “Harry Potter” fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring “Harry Potter” and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Photo Credit: HBO

Comments