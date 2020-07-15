Frameline44 Festival to be Held This September

Today, Frameline-the world's longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema-announced that the Frameline44 Festival, previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held virtually September 17-27, 2020. Following Frameline's successful Pride Showcase, the Frameline44 Festival will be more than double the size of the June event, featuring 35+ films spanning narratives, documentaries, and shorts. Additional programming highlights of the 11-day event include panels and Q&A's with filmmakers and celebrity guests, the Frameline Award Night (Saturday, September 26), a silent auction, and more.

"The success of our virtual Pride Showcase showed that we could translate the Frameline Festival experience to a digital format," said James Woolley, Frameline Executive Director. "We're thrilled to finally announce the new dates for the full Frameline44 Festival and have the opportunity to celebrate the power of queer cinema with not one, but two virtual events this year."

"We can't wait to announce the exciting roster of films that will make up the long-awaited Frameline44 Festival," said Paul Struthers, Director of Exhibition and Programming. "The lineup will include thirty features and six shorts programs, showcasing the best new queer films from around the world."

Viewers from across California will be able to attend the virtual event. The full lineup of films will be announced on Tuesday, August 25 , and tickets will also be available that day at www.frameline.org.

Photo Credit: Images Courtesy of Frameline

