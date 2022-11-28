Food Network and HGTV Set Bonus Linear Premiere Dates For Scripted Holiday Features

Audiences can celebrate the holiday season a little early as Food Network and HGTV have set linear premiere dates for five scripted holiday features this December. Following their debut on streaming platform discovery+, A Christmas Open House with Ben and Erin Napier and Designing Christmas with Hilary Farr will both air on HGTV.

While A Gingerbread Christmas with Duff Goldman, One Delicious Christmas with Bobby Flay and Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond will air on Food Network. Made for passionate Food Network and HGTV fans who love holiday content, these newly announced premieres for all five features give fans even more to cheer about with bonus opportunities to catch some of their favorite network stars in these magical holiday tales.

Each offering is a unique and special complement to the must-see unscripted lineups on each network.

A Christmas Open House stars KATIE Stevens (The Bold Type) and Victor Rasuk (Reasonable Doubt) with HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier (Home Town). One Delicious Christmas stars Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth) and Alex Mallari Jr. (Dark Matter) with Food Network's Bobby Flay (Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown).

A Gingerbread Christmas stars Tiya Sircar (The Good Place) and Marc Bendavid (Reacher) with Food Network's Duff Goldman (Holiday Baking Championship). Designing Christmas stars Jessica Szohr (Gossip Girl) and Marco Grazzini (Virgin River) with HGTV's Hilary Farr (Love It or List It).

Candy Coated Christmas stars Molly McCook (Last Man Standing), Aaron O'Connell (The Haves and The Have Nots), John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful), and Food Network's Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman).

A Christmas Open House - Premieres Wednesday, December 7th at 10pm ET/PT on HGTV

A Christmas Open House follows the story of Atlanta property stager Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens) as she teams up with her old high school crush, real estate agent David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), and local artists Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier) to prepare and sell her mom's home before the holidays. As the tensions of the Christmas DEADLINE grow, so does a romance between Melissa and David, but their diverging goals could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.

Directed by Emily Moss Wilson from a screenplay by Brian Turner & Garrett Frawley, A Christmas Open House is produced by MarVista Entertainment in association with Reflecting Pool Productions Inc. Go behind the scenes of A Christmas Open House with Ben and Erin Napier by following #ChristmasOpenHouse.

A Gingerbread Christmas - Premieres Thursday, December 8th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network

A Gingerbread Christmas finds Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar) spending the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in Chicago, where she discovers THE FAMILY bakery is in decline and that former best friend Shelby (Kyana Teresa) has opened a trendy new bake shop across the street.

Hazel, who hopes to save THE FAMILY business by winning $100,000 in a gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (Duff Goldman), finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery. When a series of misunderstandings threaten to tear everything apart, will the magic of the holidays lead everyone to have a Merry Christmas?

Directed by Pat Kiely from a screenplay by Carley Smale and Blaine Chiapetta, A Gingerbread Christmas is produced by MarVista Entertainment in association with Neshama Entertainment and Vroom Productions. Fans can meet the stars of A Gingerbread Christmas and discover their favorite holiday traditions, memories from childhood and more using #GingerbreadChristmas on social media.

Candy Coated Christmas - Premieres Thursday, December 8th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network

Molly Gallant's (Molly McCook) carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn when she learns from her father Fred (John McCook) that THE FAMILY business is facing bankruptcy. A planned Hawaii trip is put on hold as Molly finds herself heading to Peppermint Hollow, the "Peppermint Capital of the World," to sell her late mother's home for the needed funds to launch her new business venture.

Molly meets local resident and bakery owner Bee (Ree Drummond) upon arrival and prepares to get the house on the market so she can get out of the cold to sunny Hawaii by Christmas, but then she meets the current renters, Noah Winters (Aaron O'Connell) and his family, who warmly welcome her into their home, sharing their holiday traditions with her. It begins to seem as if fate, and the weather, are conspiring to keep Molly in Peppermint Hollow, even as she begins to appreciate the value of family.

Directed by Ellie Kanner from a screenplay by Alex Yonks and Ellie Kanner & Joey Plager, Candy Coated Christmas is produced by MarVista Entertainment in association with Just To Be Clear Productions and GO FILMS. Fans can join the conversation using #CandyCoatedChristmas.

Designing Christmas - Premieres Wednesday, December 14th at 10pm ET/PT on HGTV

In Designing Christmas, interior designer, Stella (Jessica Szohr), and contractor, Pablo (Marco Grazzini), have charmed millions as co-hosts of their popular home renovation show. Although Stella is planning her wedding with fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin), a last-minute production change means that she and Pablo must work overtime to keep their hit show on schedule.

Stella confides in her mentor Freddy (Hilary Farr) about her complicated feelings for Pablo that could jeopardize everything. Directed by Pat Mills from a screenplay by Michael J. Murray, Designing Christmas is produced by MarVista Entertainment in association with Neshama Entertainment. Get in the holiday spirit with Designing Christmas and Hilary Farr by following #DesigningChristmas.

One Delicious Christmas - Premieres Thursday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network

One Delicious Christmas explores the story of Abby Richmond, (Vanessa Marano) who inherited the struggling Vermont culinary destination, Haven Restaurant and Inn, and needs to secure an investment from restaurant mogul Alexandra Grandfield (Kathy Maloney) to keep it running.

After top food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) offers his blunt review, Abby hires hot-shot chef Preston Weaver (Alex Mallari Jr.) to shake up Haven's beloved holiday menu. Despite their undeniable chemistry, Preston and Abby must be ready for Alexandra and Tom's Christmas Eve dinner visit, which will determine what happens to Haven.

Directed by Stacy N. Harding from a screenplay by Betsy Sullenger, One Delicious Christmas is produced by MarVista Entertainment in association with Neshama Entertainment. Fans can take a peek behind the scenes of One Delicious Christmas with exclusives from Bobby Flay and its stars by following #OneDeliciousChristmas.

Executive producers for all five features are Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment and Sheri Singer. Executive producers from Neshama Entertainment (for A Gingerbread Christmas, Designing Christmas, and One Delicious Christmas) are Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky.

Additional executive producers include Megan Ellstrom (A Christmas Open House, A Gingerbread Christmas), Danielle von Zerneck for Wishing Floor Films (Designing Christmas) and Ellie Kanner and Joey Plager (Candy Coated Christmas).