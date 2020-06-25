Food Network Weekly Schedule Highlights Announced

Get your grills ready as Food Network celebrates the Fourth of July with a weekly schedule packed with premieres, marathons and grilling and summer eats-themed episodes. Throughout the week, don't miss new episodes of fan-favorites including Beat Bobby Flay, Big Time Bake, Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, Restaurant: Impossible, Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make?, WORST COOKS IN AMERICA and more.

In daytime, fans can look forward to more self- shot shows with talent at home including new episodes of GIADA AT HOME 2.0, The Kitchen: Family Style, and The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, plus get additional mealtime inspiration with new episodes of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro and Valerie's Home Cooking. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes including Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram, Scott Conant, Carla Hall, Eric Greenspan and Michael Symon, and more. From new episodes to themed marathons and encores, Food Network is the ultimate source for summer entertainment and cooking inspiration.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, June 29th, start the morning at 8am with Trisha Yearwood in four back-to-back episodes of Trisha's Southern Kitchen. At 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for three back-to-back episodes featuring recipes perfect for fourth of July celebrations. Then at 1pm, enjoy a three-episode block of Chopped, leading into a five-episode stack of Guy's Grocery Games including an episode entitled "Guy's Summer Games" where the chefs make an all-American meal featuring star-spangled sample items.It's sink or swim in a new episode of BIG TIME BAKE at 9pm as four bakers dive into baking cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake inspired by the deep blue sea. When six hours is up, Buddy Valastro, Tregaye Fraser and Ralph Attanasia will name the best baker. On the Food Network Kitchen app, join Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram in their live cooking series, alton & elizabeth cook some food, at 6pm ET.

On Tuesday, June 30th at 8am, head DOWN SOUTH for two hours of delicious food in DELICIOUS MISS BROWN with Kardea Brown. Starting at 1pm, THE KITCHEN is intense with faceoffs and mystery ingredients in a marathon of Chopped including the Chopped Champs Throwdown tournament and themed-barbecue episodes like "Hot Doggin', all leading into a new episode at 9pm, where daring competitors are up against the clock to use a red spread and dried fish, and the final chefs must combine a citrus food and an unusual seaweed snack in their desserts. Then, at 10pm don't miss Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? where Alex Guarnaschelli takes on the toughest carts of the season and cooks her own dishes using only what the competitors on the show had to work with. Plus, on the Food Network Kitchen app, Carla Hall is going live for a cooking class at 4pmET.

On Wednesday, July 1st, pull up a stool in Molly Yeh's and Ree Drummond's kitchens with four back-to-back episodes of GIRL MEETS FARM starting at 8am and then a six-episode block of The Pioneer Woman. Afterwards, join the fun with Guy Fieri ina Guy's Grocery Games marathon from 1pm-4am including a summer festive episode entitled "Serving Up Summer!" where four chefs celebrate summer with a BBQ party where a roll of the dice picks the items in their dish. At 9pm, don't miss an all-new special episode where four superstar chefs compete in a one-game showdown that incorporates three of Guy Fieri's craziest challenges. Guy reveals an in-depth look at how each over-the-top comfort food dish comes together and shares behind-the-scenes secrets of GGG. On the Food Network Kitchen app, live cooking classes include Scott Conant at 4pmET and Eric Greenspan at 9pmET.

On Thursday, July 2nd, begin the day at 10am with three episodes of Chopped including the patriotic-themed episode "All-American Competition". At 4pm, don't miss a marathon of epic showdowns and battles in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE has a special episode at 9pm when Robert Irvine counts down the biggest restaurant transformations in RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE history. Then at 10pm, in the premiere episode of Undercover Chef, chef and restaurateur Mark Estee heads to Missouri to meet with the owner of NautiFish, a lakeside restaurant that is struggling to stay afloat. Mark sets up hidden cameras to reveal the shockingly naughty truth behind this restaurant's failure to thrive. Plus, at 6pm ET, Michael Symon is going live for a cooking class on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Friday, July 3rd, travel the world with FOOD PARADISE starting at 10am. Then, go for an adventure coast to coast with Guy Fieri for a classic summer eats-filled afternoon trip to Flavortown for July 4th in a marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES from 1pm-4am, including episodes "Wings, Dogs and Claws," "Burgers, Bacon and BBQ," and "Stacked, Stuffed and Loaded."

On Saturday, July 4th, at 10am, kick off the holiday weekend with special encore episodes starting at 7:30am with Valerie's Home Cooking featuring "Fireworks Make the World Go Round," THE KITCHEN "Star-Spangled Spread," and Trisha's Southern Kitchen "Grillin' and Chillin'" leading into a new episode of The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME at 10am, followed by a patriotic-themed encore episode entitled "Fourth of July" where Ree is whipping up Perfectly Baked Beans and a fabulous Caprese Salad, which are the perfect sides for Ladd's Fourth of July Steaks. Ree's Peach Crisp With Maple Cream is the perfect dessert to eat while watching the fireworks display. Then, a day of premieres continues with a new episode of The Kitchen: Family Style where the co-hosts are pulling out unexpected and flavorful foods to cook on the grill all summer long! Sunny Anderson starts with her Grilled Open-Faced BLT, and Geoffrey Zakarian follows with his Grilled Potatoes with Chipotle Yogurt. Jeff Mauro shows a new way to make a classic salad with his Charred Caprese Salad, and Alex Guarnaschelli shares how to grill herbs for her Grilled Herb Vinaigrette with Grilled Vegetables. Katie Lee uses the grill for her Grilled Banana Butterscotch Pudding dessert, the hosts share their favorite summer drinks, and Geoffrey makes a Grilled Strawberry-Lime Mezcal Margarita. At 12pm in Giada at Home, Giada De Laurentiis makes four summertime recipes that play on repeat in her home. Her Insalata Di Riso, Mixed "Caprese," Easy Pantry Chicken and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwiches are a home run every time. At 12:30pm, Ina Garten showcases incredible desserts, including a decadent Chocolate Cake with Mocha Frosting and a crazy-delicious Salted Caramel Sundae with peanut-caramel popcorn and rich chocolate sauce in a new episode of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro. Continue a day of celebrations at 1pm with a Guy's Grocery Games marathon featuring episodes like "GGG's Salute to Summer," "American Heroes," "Fried Feud," "All-Star Burgers" and more. Then, it's an all-night road trip with Guy Fieri in a marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 6pm.

On Sunday, July 5th, the celebration isn't over yet beginning at 8:30am with themed episodes like Valerie's Home Cooking "All-American Boy" and THE PIONEER WOMAN "Grilling to Go." Then at 11am join Molly Yeh for a special episode of GIRL MEETS FARM where she shares her favorite choco-licious recipes to curb the cravings. She makes S'mores Pie, Chocolate Sea Salt Rugelach and Mini Marzipan Treats. Plus, rich and gooey Turkish Coffee Brownies will be enough to satisfy any chocolate appetite. Then, head over to Valerie Bertinelli's kitchen for a new episode of Valerie's Home Cooking at 11:30am, where Valerie, who loves the unique flavors of New Orleans, is inviting Louisiana native Faith Ford overfor a meal that will be making her feel like she's back in the Big Easy. On the menu: Fried Green Tomato Benedict with Easy Cajun Hollandaise, an Olive and Celery Salad, Hurricane Mimosas, and for dessert, a classic Bananas Foster.At 12pm, Kardea Brown shares some of her favorite recipes pulled straight from her family's recipe box in a special episode of Delicious Miss Brown. The collection includes Aunt TC's Lemon-Lime Soda Cake, Granny's Nana Pudding and Fried Shrimp Baskets paired with her Mom's Famous Fries. A marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 2pm leads into a new episode of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA at 9pm where the recruits play a game of blindly identifying Italian ingredients using touch, taste and smell. Then, Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Alex Guarnaschelli challenge the recruits to make Italian antipasto and replicate a classic Italian American dish. In a new episode of BEAT BOBBY FLAY at 10pm, Chopped's Scott Conant recruits actress Vivica A. FOX to help throw shade at Bobby Flay. Hoping Bobby freezes under the pressure are French master Chef Nico Romo and Caribbean enthusiast Chef Peter Prime.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms access delicious grilling recipes and ultimate tips to have an awesome (but safe) cookout this year. In honor of July 4th, check out all-new, over-the-top recipe videos such as a Flag Ice Cream Cake, a Bundt Pan Burger, Pink Lemonade Cake, Grilled Lemonade Chickenand more. Also join the fun by weighing in on some epic food debates on Food Network social pages. On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home, plus check out new series Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

