Food Network October 2026 Highlights: SWEET DECEIT, HALLOWEEN WARS Finales

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Food Network's October 2026 schedule includes a new baking game show, the season finales of two Halloween competition series, and a new season of a talk-and-cook series with Ina Garten. Highlights include the premiere of SWEET DECEIT hosted by Josh Peck, plus the championship rounds of HALLOWEEN WARS and HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP.

On Saturday, October 3rd at 12pm, Be My Guest with Ina Garten returns with all new episodes and guests joining Ina Garten at the barn starting with award-winning pastry chef and founder of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi. Then, the premiere of all-new baking game show Sweet Deceit airs Monday, October 5th at 10pm, where host Josh Peck challenges teams of three to find hyperrealistic sweets created by world class cake artists hidden in plain sight among everyday objects. Escalating in difficulty round by round, the teams work together to determine what is cake and prove it with their teeth by biting into their best guess.

On Sunday, October 25th at 9pm, the season finale of Halloween Wars airs, where host Jonathan Bennett challenges the teams to create carnival showpieces, interactive games, and elevated treats that bring a nightmare carnival to life. With everything on the line, the artists deliver their most ambitious work of the season for judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller in a battle for the championship and the grand prize of $30,000.

Next, in the season finale of Halloween Baking Championship on Monday, October 26th at 9pm, host John Henson leads the bakers into the dark night of the finale, where they are challenged to create scary sarcophagus desserts and ossuary cakes for judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young who will select the winner of $25,000 and the coveted title of Halloween Baking Champion. Also premiering in October are new episodes of Bobby Flay's The Line, Bobby's Triple Threat and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Premiering Saturday, October 3rd at 12pm – SEASON PREMIERE – 'Christina Tosi': Christina Tosi, the incredibly creative, award-winning pastry chef and founder of the fabulous Milk Bar dessert empire, is joining Ina Garten for a perfect day of cooking and conversation at the barn. Christina loves to snack, so Ina is making her Smoked Salmon Tartines with Gravlax Sauce to eat while they share incredible stories, from life changing career decisions, rising up through the pastry chef ranks to dessert revelations. Then it's a Tosi kitchen takeover when she shares the secrets to assembling Milk Bar's legendary Birthday Cake.

Premiering Saturday, October 10th at 12pm – 'Jeffrey Garten': Ina Garten is keeping things close to home because Jeffrey Garten is her special guest. Jeffrey loves everything Ina makes especially her Easy Butternut Squash and Apple Soup, so it will be the perfect lunch to fortify Jeffrey before he is in the interview hot seat when they share headlines and highlights from 6 decades together. Nothing is off limits, from love at first sight chance encounters, remembering their long-distance relationship challenges and there's even a Spy career exposé! Then Ina transforms Jeffrey, a true kitchen novice into a short order chef extraordinaire teaching him how to make a Challah French Toast with Seriously Crispy Bacon, a diner classic with the volume turned up.

Premiering Saturday, October 17th at 12pm – 'Yotam Ottolenghi': World famous chef, cookbook writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi is joining Ina Garten for a fun filled day at the barn. Ina is welcoming him with classic Barefoot Coconut Cupcakes before sitting down for a memorable conversation. He's sharing stories from his stellar career, digging deep into his deli success and revealing the secrets to his revolutionary and groundbreaking recipes. Then it's a cooking lesson for Ina when Yotam takes over in the kitchen showing her how to make Traybake Chicken with Caesar Salad, in a unique Ottolenghi take on the classic recipe.

Premiering Saturday, October 24th at 12pm – 'Dan Barber': Dan Barber, the incredible farm to table trailblazer and award-winning chef of two Michelin star restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns and one Michelin star Family Meal at Blue Hill in NYC is joining Ina Garten for a day of cooking and conversation at the barn. They are talking career catering coincidences, high pressure hospitality and redefining restaurant reviews. Then Blue Hill at Stone Barns is coming to Ina's barn when Dan shares his delicious recipe Miso Crusted Squash.

Viewers can stay updated on Be My Guest by visiting FoodNetwork.com to go behind the scenes with Ina, check out her fan-favorite recipes, get her best entertaining tips and more. Fans can also follow #BeMyGuest for highlights and recipes from the show.

Bobby Flay's The Line

Premiering Tuesday, October 6th at 9pm – 'Spike Mendelsohn: Good Stuff Eatery': Chef Spike Mendelsohn brings a secret weapon with him to help school Bobby Flay's home team chefs Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins, and Claudette Zepeda in a burger bash.

Premiering Tuesday, October 13th at 9pm – 'Leia Gaccione: The Saint Clair': Bobby Flay's protege Leia Gaccione surprises her former boss and his home team chefs Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins, and Claudette Zepeda in an epic brunch battle.

Premiering Tuesday, October 20th at 9pm – 'Byron Gomez: Bruto': Bobby Flay's home team chefs Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins, and Claudette Zepeda are feeling out of their element when they're challenged by Byron Gomez to an unfamiliar cuisine: Costa Rican!

Premiering Tuesday, October 27th at 9pm – 'Jonathon Sawyer: Kindling': A familiar face is coming for Bobby Flay and his home team chefs Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins, and Claudette Zepeda! Jonathon Sawyer is back with a vengeance in a steakhouse showdown.

Viewers can go behind the scenes of The Line with Bobby's home team, learn what restaurant slang really means, and tour the kitchen with Antonia. Fans can follow all the action on social using #TheLine.

Bobby's Triple Threat

Premiering Tuesday, October 6th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Yia Vang': Hmong American chef Yia Vang brings his unique flavors and Minnesota ingredients to defeat Bobby Flay's Titans. Global restaurateur Michael Mina determines the winner.

Premiering Tuesday, October 13th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Angelo Sosa': A virtuoso of eclectic global flavors, Chef Angelo Sosa, is bringing his worldly knowledge to take on Bobby Flay's Titans in the Triple Threat kitchen. Michelin-star chef Michael White judges.

Premiering Tuesday, October 20th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Sara Bradley': Chopped grand champion Chef Sara Bradley is ready to bring her Jewish, Southern, and Appalachian flavors to defeat Bobby Flay's Titans. New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark doles out the critiques.

Premiering Tuesday, October 27th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Emme Ribeiro Collins': The Titans face off against rising star Chef Emme Ribeiro Collins, whose Afro-Brazilian cuisine took down Bobby Flay himself -- but can it conquer his Titans? Culinary pioneer Chef Susan Feniger judges.

Viewers can follow along using #BobbysTripleThreat and catch the Titans, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio sharing their kitchen expertise alongside key tips and recipes.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Premiering Friday, October 2nd at 9pm – 'Triple D Nation: Burgers, Breakfast and Barbecue': This trip, Guy Fieri's checkin' in with the-bomb breakfast, BBQ, and burger joints! In Austin, Texas, the barbecue is still bangin' at this hip-hop sandwich shop, slingin' their spin on banh mi and a chicken-brisket mashup. Then, a family-run Triple-D OG north of Chicago shows no signs of slowing down, stackin' a serious smash burger and outrageous ice cream pie. Plus, a New Orleans neighborhood staple is keepin' the first meal of the day delicious, plating out-of-bounds bananas foster French toast and a craveable crab omelet.

Premiering Friday, October 9th at 9pm – 'Triple D Nation: Chippin', Dippin' and Smokin'': This trip, Guy Fieri's checkin' in with some favorites firin' up fresh takes! An Austin, Texas, café is busier than ever, plating a prime-time pork chop and finger-lickin' fish and chips. Then, a deli outside Reno, Nev., is still slingin' their signature sammies, like an outrageous oven-roasted tri-tip dip and top-notch tempura chicken. Plus, a barbecue joint in New Orleans is puttin' out even more mouthwatering munchies, pairing the-bomb brisket and burnt ends with a peanut butter sweet treat!

Premiering Friday, October 16th at 9pm – 'Triple D Nation: Beef It Up': This trip, Guy Fieri's headed back to some top spots for more outrageous eats! First up, an Austin, Texas, institution is as popular as ever, scratch-making hearty garden enchiladas and the-bomb beef queso. In Reno, Nev., a family-run BBQ joint is still smokin', puttin' out mouthwatering meatloaf and prime-time pork sparerib sandwiches. Plus, a New Orleans landmark has expanded, plating out-of-bounds eggplant stacked with seafood and killer catfish with crawfish mac!

Premiering Friday, October 30th at 9pm – 'Triple D Nation: Fried, Spiced, and Iced': This trip, Guy Fieri's checking back with some of the hottest and coolest in Flavortown! A rockin' Reno, Nev., pizzeria is firing up even more faves, like next-level polenta and meatballs and the-bomb BLT. Then, a Cleveland two-for-one spot is going strong, puttin' their spin on Spam musubi and craveable cornbread-and-honey ice cream. Plus, lights-out Latin in Colorado Springs has upgraded from the truck to a brick-and-mortar, cookin' killer kimchi quesadillas and funkalicious chimi shrimp tacos.

Online, viewers can go behind-the-scenes with Guy, check out full recipes and scan the best diners, drive-ins and dives across the country using #DDD.

Halloween Baking Championship

Premiering Monday, October 5th at 9pm – 'Who's Ruining Your Ruin?': Every baker's life is on the line today in a single challenge. Host John Henson asks the bakers to create a dessert that resembles an assigned classic ruin and represents the monster who haunts it, such as crumbling castle and vampire, old amphitheater and zombie actor, or Stonehenge and demon druids. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young pick the winner to receive $1,000, and one baker goes home.

Premiering Monday, October 12th at 9pm – 'Doll Trouble': No one is safe! Host John Henson challenges the remaining six bakers to face off in head-to-head matchups to create demon doll desserts, either Paris-Brest, baked cheesecake, or Swiss roll. Bakers with the same type of dessert face off, and the winner of each matchup is safe. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young pick the overall challenge winner to receive $1,000, and the least successful baker is eliminated.

Premiering Monday, October 19th at 9pm – 'Masters of the Macabre': In the semifinal haunted heat, host John Henson asks the bakers to create macabre oil painting desserts inspired by creepy masterpieces depicting subjects like drooling hounds of hell, a screaming banshee, and a ghost child. Then, the bottom three bakers take on witchy desserts with edible candles to keep their flame alive in the competition. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young send the least successful baker home.

Premiering Monday, October 26th at 9pm – 'Ancient Rites (That Feel So Wrong)' – SEASON FINALE: Host John Henson leads the bakers into the dark night of the finale! First stop at the Museum of Unnatural History is the Ancient Egypt Collection in the Hall of Humanity, featuring a large sarcophagus. The bakers are inspired to create scary sarcophagus desserts centered around an ingredient they love so much they'd take it into the afterlife. Then, it's time to bake for all the bones as the final bakers make Ossuary cakes, based on a room in the Hall of Great Wonders covered entirely in human bones. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young select the winner of the final challenge to receive $25,000 and the coveted title of Halloween Baking Champion. Viewers can follow along using #HalloweenBakingChampionship.

Halloween Wars

Premiering Sunday, October 4th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: Storybook Nightmares': Twisted bedtime stories come to life as host Jonathan Bennett asks the five remaining teams to create terrifying moving showpieces inspired by classic tales. But after one ambitious build falls short, the competition takes a stunning turn. Judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller decide which team's story has come to an end.

Premiering Sunday, October 11th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: Nightmare Pet Shop': Monstrous pets take over as host Jonathan Bennett challenges the teams to create haunted pet shop showpieces and pumpkin-infused desserts. But after a surprise carving battle puts the teams to the test, the artists deliver some of their most impressive work yet for judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller.

Premiering Sunday, October 18th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: Final Four': As the race to the finale heats up, host Jonathan Bennett challenges the final four teams to create terrifying toys that turn against their owners and elevated treats inspired by childhood favorites. After an intense immunity challenge, rivalries and emotions hit a boiling point, and the remaining artists are pushed to dream bigger and risk everything. Judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller decide which teams earn a pass to the finale.

Premiering Sunday, October 25th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: The Final Fright' – SEASON FINALE: In the finale, host Jonathan Bennett challenges the teams to create killer carnival showpieces, interactive games, and elevated treats that bring a nightmare carnival to life. With everything on the line, the artists deliver their most ambitious work of the season in a battle for the championship. Judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller decide who will be crowned Halloween Wars champion and take home the grand prize of $30,000.

Over on Food Network's social platforms, host Jonathan Bennett will attempt mini-Halloween challenges and judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller will share tips and tricks for easier home baking. Fans can join the conversation using #HalloweenWars.

Sweet Deceit

Premiering Monday, October 5th at 10pm – SERIES PREMIERE: Host Josh Peck challenges teams of three to find hyperrealistic sweets hidden in plain sight among everyday objects. In each episode, a master baker transforms familiar items into incredible edible imposters and secretly places them throughout a unique location. Across four increasingly difficult rounds, the team must work together to decide what's real and what's sweet -- but there's only one way to know for sure: take a bite! Once the sweets are revealed, the bakers pull back the curtain to show how they created their edible illusions. If a team can find all six hidden sweets, they walk away with $12,000.

Premiering Monday, October 5th at 10pm – 'Trick or Treat: Escape Room of Doom': Host Josh Peck welcomes escape room enthusiasts Bekah, David, and Gezell to a fun and spooky challenge that puts their powers of observation to the ultimate test. Master baker JonnyCakes has hidden six secret sweets throughout four eerie escape room settings, and his incredible edible illusions have the detail-oriented trio second-guessing everything they see. After the sweets are revealed, JonnyCakes shares how he created his amazing edible imposters. If the team can find all six secret sweets, they win $12,000!

Premiering Monday, October 5th at 10:30pm – 'Trick or Treat: Haunted Manor': Host Josh Peck welcomes Halloween superfans Alyssa, Harry, and Justice into a historic haunted manor where master baker Andrew Fuller has hidden six secret sweets in plain sight throughout four rooms packed with eerie antiques, frightening decorations, and haunted surprises. The trio of friends may know their spooky stuff, but Andrew's hyperrealistic creations will have them second-guessing everything they see. After the sweets are revealed, Andrew shows how he created his incredible edible illusions. If these Halloween superfans can find all six, they walk away with $12,000!

Premiering Monday, October 12th at 10pm – 'Trick or Treat: Horror Story House': Inside one of America's most haunted houses, paranormal experts Ansley, Trevor, and Lauren join host Josh Peck for a spooky search through four rooms filled with eerie antiques, creepy curiosities, and things that may not be what they seem. Master pastry artist Ashley Holt has hidden six incredible edible creations throughout the haunted halls, parlors, and bedrooms, putting the trio's powers of observation and paranormal know-how to the test. After the sweets are revealed, Ashley shows how she created her astonishing treats. If the team can find all six secret sweets, they win $12,000!

Premiering Monday, October 12th at 10:30pm – 'Trick or Treat: Movie Set Morgue': Lights, camera, deception! Host Josh Peck welcomes sharp-witted horror movie buffs Rowan, Jayson, and Bobby to a bone-chilling, spooky morgue set where the line between cinematic fiction and reality blurs. The trio faces the ultimate test of perception as they attempt to spot hyperrealistic sweets hidden among Hollywood props and behind-the-scenes movie gear by master baker JonnyCakes, the viral illusionist of the baking world. After the sweets are revealed, JonnyCakes shows how he created his incredible edible illusions. If the eagle-eyed horror fans successfully dissect the truth to find all six secret sweets, they walk away with $12,000!

Premiering Monday, October 19th at 10pm – 'Trick or Treat: The Magic Castle': Host Josh Peck has a few tricks up his sleeve as he welcomes professional magicians Jack, Jonathan, and Julia to the world-famous Magic Castle! These three illusionists know this mysterious mansion inside and out, but master sweets artist April Julian is about to make them question just how sharp their powers of perception really are. April has hidden six hyperrealistic creations in plain sight throughout some of the Castle's most fascinating spaces, and after they are revealed, she pulls back the curtain on how she created her incredible edible illusions. If these three magicians can see through the deception and find all six secret sweets, they walk away with $12,000!

Premiering Monday, October 19th at 10:30pm – 'Trick or Treat: Kindergarten Halloween Party': Host Josh Peck welcomes elementary schoolteachers Zaria, Sahnai, and Alia into a kindergarten classroom all decked out for a Halloween party! Every desk, table, and cubby is filled with frights and creepy delights, but hidden among the classroom supplies and decorations are six secret sweets created by master baker Ashley Holt. After the sweets are revealed, Ashley shows how she created her eerie edible creations. If the trio of teachers can sleuth out all six of Ashley's crafty confections, they walk away with $12,000!

Premiering Monday, October 26th at 10pm – 'Trick or Treat: Haunted Library': Host Josh Peck welcomes Tina, Paul, and Matthew, better known as the 'Ghoul Gang,' to a haunted library packed with spooky surprises. These three friends are obsessed with all things Halloween, attending horror events year-round and always on the hunt for their next scare. But master baker Andrew Fuller has something different for them to find: six secret sweets hidden throughout the library's creepy collections, eerie reading rooms, and haunted halls. The Ghoul Gang may know their Halloween props, but Andrew's hyperrealistic creations will have them questioning what's real and what's sweet. After the sweets are revealed, Andrew shows how he created his incredible edible illusions. If Tina, Paul, and Matthew can find all six, they win $12,000 to put toward their dream spooky road trip to Salem!

Premiering Monday, October 26th at 10:30pm – 'Trick or Treat: Spooky Science Lab': Host Josh Peck welcomes research scientists Caterra, Cyrus, and Dee to a spooky science lab where their powers of observation are about to be put to the test through four increasingly tricky rounds. Master cake artist Liz Marek has hidden six hyperrealistic sweets among the experiments, laboratory supplies, and creep

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