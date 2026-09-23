BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN to Return With New Episodes
The series features guests including Christina Tosi, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Dan Barber.
Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, hosts friends old and new at her East Hampton home for good food and great conversation in a brand-new season of Be My Guest with Ina Garten, premiering Saturday, October 3rd at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max. The season kicks off with a visit from the creative, award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi who joins Ina for a perfect day of cooking and conversation at the barn. Next, Ina keeps things close and interviews a special guest who lives in the same home – her husband Jeffrey Garten. Upcoming episodes feature get-togethers with world-famous chef, cookbook writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi, and farm-to-table trailblazer Dan Barber, the celebrated chef behind Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Family Meal at Blue Hill in NYC.
In the season premiere, Ina welcomes pastry chef and founder of the Milk Bar dessert empire Christina Tosi with Smoked Salmon Tartines and Gravlax Sauce and she shares personal stories from life-changing career decisions to rising through the pastry chef ranks. Then it's a Tosi kitchen takeover as she shares the secrets to Milk Bar's legendary Birthday Cake. In the next episode, Ina puts her beloved husband Jeffrey Garten in the hot seat and opens up about their life together - nothing is off limits. After sharing Easy Butternut Squash and Apple Soup, Jeffrey reminisces about his 'love at first sight' encounter with Ina, their long-distance relationship challenges and highlights from their six decades together. Then Ina takes the lead to teach Jeffrey how to make Challah French Toast with Seriously Crispy Bacon, a diner classic with the volume turned up. The following week, Ina welcomes world-famous chef, cookbook writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi with her classic Coconut Cupcakes before sitting down for a memorable conversation. He shares stories from his stellar career and reveals secrets to his revolutionary recipes. Then Yotam takes over the kitchen and shows Ina how to make Traybake Chicken with Caesar Salad, a unique Ottolenghi take on a classic. Finally, farm-to-table trailblazer and acclaimed chef of two Michelin star restaurants Dan Barber joins Ina to talk career catering coincidences, high pressure hospitality, and redefining restaurant reviews. Then Blue Hill at Stone Barns comes to Ina's barn when Dan shares his delicious recipe Miso Crusted Squash.
Viewers can stay updated on Be My Guest by visiting FoodNetwork.com to go behind the scenes with Ina, check out her fan-favorite recipes, get her best entertaining tips and more. Fans can also follow #BeMyGuest for highlights and recipes from the show.
Be My Guest with Ina Garten is produced by Pacific Productions for Food Network.
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