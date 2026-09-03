SWEET DECEIT Baking Game Show to Premiere on Food Network, Hosted by Josh Peck

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Food Network's all-new baking game show SWEET DECEIT challenges teams of three competitors to search for deceptive, hyper-realistic sweets hiding in plain sight in real-world locations. Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Monday, October 5th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming next day on HBO Max, the series is hosted by actor Josh Peck, who leads contestants through four rounds as they try to identify masterfully disguised sweets created by world-class cake artists. Escalating in difficulty round by round, the teams work together to determine what is cake and prove it with their teeth by biting into their best guess, all in pursuit of a total prize up to $12,000.

'Sweet Deceit has all my favorite things: food, fun, and deception,' said Josh Peck. 'The craftsmanship our cake artists put into their creations was unlike anything I've ever seen – the edible creations are unbelievable, watching teams literally put their money where their mouths are made every reveal a blast. It's a must watch for the whole family.'

Across the season, real-world locations and themes range from spooky and sinister to festive and jolly. Beginning on Monday, October 5th at 10pm ET/PT, SWEET DECEIT: TRICK OR TREAT features eight, double-stacked Halloween-themed episodes set in locations including real-life haunted houses, a sinister movie set morgue, a kindergarten classroom Halloween party, the world-famous Magic Castle and more. The fun continues with SWEET DECEIT: HOLIDAY, beginning Monday, November 16th at 9pm ET/PT with eight, double-stacked episodes that bring the holiday cheer, featuring locations including a cozy cabin, a festive ice rink, Santa's workshop and more. Across the series, Josh will be joined by a rotating group of elite cake artists specializing in edible illusions, including Jose Barajas, Jonny 'Jonny Cakes' Manganello, Andrew Fuller, Ashley Holt, April Julian and Liz Marek.

'Sweet Deceit is a funny and highly visual new game show that puts a hilarious twist on the art of illusion and is the perfect addition to Food Network's baking lineup,' said Betsy Ayala, President, Food Network. 'Josh Peck is the perfect host to bring humor to every reveal and fans will be amazed and shocked by what turns out to be edible as they guess alongside the teams from home.'

Viewers can head to Food Network social platforms for exclusive behind-the-scenes clips, wow-worthy cakes, and more using #SweetDeceit and visit FoodNetwork.com for show updates, to learn about the competitors and more.

SWEET DECEIT is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network.

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