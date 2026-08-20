HALLOWEEN WARS and HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP to Return This Fall

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Food Network is bringing back its Halloween competition series this fall, with new seasons of HALLOWEEN WARS and HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP set to premiere in September. This year Food Network is taking its fan favorite Halloween competitions to a terrifying new level that will deliver eye-popping bakes, dramatic twists and disturbingly delicious creations.

On Sunday, September 13th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HALLOWEEN WARS will return with host Jonathan Bennett and a 'Back from the Dead' theme featuring all-star expert pumpkin carving artists, sugar masters, and cake mavens who will face more difficult challenges than ever before. Then, on Monday, September 14th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP, helmed by host John Henson, will be set in the Museum of Unnatural History where eerie exhibits will inspire artistic yet blood-curdling challenges worthy of display. Episodes of both series will stream the next day on HBO Max.

HALLOWEEN WARS kicks off its 'Back from the Dead' season on Sunday, September 13th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized two-hour premiere featuring returning all-star pumpkin carvers, cake artists and sugar masters hoping to defend their titles while others will be on the hunt for redemption. The premiere launches with two rounds of nail-biting competition, beginning with terrifying head-to-head battles that could put even the strongest teams of former champions in jeopardy. As the pressure rises, emotions boil over and the losing teams will face a brutal 'Do or Die' round two showdown where one team will be eliminated. This year host Jonathan Bennett will be joined by judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller who will evaluate each team's spectacular compositions throughout the season and ultimately award $30,000 to the winning team.

Over on Food Network's social platforms, host Jonathan Bennett will attempt mini-Halloween challenges and judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller will share tips and tricks for easier home baking. Fans can join the conversation using #HalloweenWars.

Then, on Monday, September 14th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP returns with ten bakers vying for the title of champion and a $25,000 prize. The two-hour premiere unveils the setting for this year's competition, the grand foyer of the Museum of Unnatural History, where frightening collections like Possessed Pests, Demon Masks, and a Vault of Bones beckon down every hall. Curator and host John Henson will lead the unsuspecting bakers through an arresting series of challenges inspired by the creepy exhibits. If the competitors' desserts impress judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young, they may survive to see another midnight, otherwise they'll have to bake for their lives. Through it all, they'll face a gauntlet of otherworldly wonders until the last baker standing wins. For the first Haunted Heat of the season, the bakers must put their best spooky memories to work to create desserts honoring their 'Best Halloween Ever.' The winner receives $1,000 and the top three bakers are safe while the remaining competitors face a 'Bake for Your Life' challenge to create 'Hideous Mask Desserts' inspired by the disfigured mask collection in the Hall of Humanity. The least successful baker will be eliminated.

Fans can see how the judges' most-impressive costumes come to life and join them behind the scenes to see how they spend a day on set by following #HalloweenBakingChampionship across Food Network's social platforms. They can also visit FoodNetwork.com to learn more about the competitors and stay up to date on HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP news.

HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP is produced by Sonic Dog and HALLOWEEN WARS is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network.

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