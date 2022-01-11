First Season of POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Sets DVD Release Date

The streets DON'T play. "Power" is back with a brand new spinoff series that explores Kanan Stark's story when "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" The Complete First Season arrives on DVD February 1 from Lionsgate.

Executive produced/created by Curtis "50 Cent"Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp (TV's "Power," "Beauty and the Beast," "Hawaii Five-O"), "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" The Complete First Season features Patina Miller (The Hunger Games franchise, TV's "Madam Secretary," "All My Children"), Omar Epps (Fatal Affair, TV's "House," "Shooter"), Malcolm M. Mays (TV's "Snowfall," "Rebel," "Them"), London Brown (TV's "Ballers," "The Hustle," Real Talk), and Rosal Colon (TV's "Orange Is the New Black," The Dead DON'T Die, Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original "Power" franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.