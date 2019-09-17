First Look Inside Rihanna's SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW on Amazon Prime Video

The first teaser trailer for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video is here! The Savage X Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 20.

Rihanna is an icon whose work in music, fashion and beauty is unparalleled. The Savage X Fenty Show is a ONE OF A KIND visual and musical event, giving us a look into Rihanna's creative process for her latest lingerie collection. Modeled by incredible, diverse talent, celebrating all genders and sizes, and featuring performances by the hottest music artists, nowhere else will you feel this kind of empowerment.

Featuring performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous and Tierra Whack and a combination of models, actors and dancers including 21 Savage, Alek Wek, Aquaria, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Slick Woods, and more wearing the latest savage styles on the runway, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.

For the first time, Savage X Fenty is now available on Amazon Fashion with the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection on sale September 20. The bold new collection features embellished details, must-have Logo Lounge essentials, daring teddies, and so much more. With sizes ranging from 32A-42H and XS-3X, customers can shop the collection at Amazon.com/savagexfenty.

The Savage X Fenty Show was created under the artistic direction of Rihanna and Savage X Fenty and is executive produced by Rihanna and PRODJECT and produced by Endeavor Content's non-scripted group.

Watch the trailer here:





