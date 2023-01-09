Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February

Jan. 09, 2023  

Paramount+ has revealed new teaser art for the third and final season of its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD. The new teaser art was REVEALED during the series' panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association presentation.

The STAR TREK: PICARD panel featured series star Patrick Stewart, along with cast members Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

Check out the teaser art here:

