Filmmakers Academy to Launch Next Week

Filmmakers Academy, a premium educational academy created by industry leaders, will launch on Monday, Nov. 8.

Filmmakers Academy replaces and expands upon the legacy of Hurlbut Academy, which has mentored thousands of cinematographers over the past decade. Members will gain access to 800+ hours of video content and 59 courses covering cinematography, directing, lighting, camera and lenses, grading, and more. Coming soon are courses in editing, color correction, production and wellness. The content will be updated regularly and members can join the ongoing conversation at FA's private social media groups, trading tips and opportunities in a friendly and inclusive virtual community.

Filmmakers Academy's diverse mentor-instructors are working artists at the top of their game. Members call this "an amazing platform for creative individuals to learn" where it's "more than an online education. It's also a place where you can find work and build friendships that will hopefully last a lifetime." At least one member notes that the academy provides "the mentor I so desperately needed ... having the input has been incredible bringing me back on track." More member testimonials are growing at www.filmmakersacademy.com.

CEO Lydia Hurlbut is excited about what the launch means for film professionals: "We have created this experience to give novice and experienced filmmakers the big-little breakthroughs that add up to deliver oversized results for their careers."

For more about the mentor-instructors at Filmmakers Academy, visit https://www.filmmakersacademy.com/mentors/.