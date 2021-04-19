Ficto.tv Announces VICTORY Digital Series Hosted by Doug Ellin & Kevin Dillon

Following the success of THE WEEKLY podcast, Ficto.tv and ActionPark Media announced TODAY the launch of "Victory," debuting April 29 on Ficto, the free video streaming service and interactive content company. The series features "Entourage" creator and Emmy Award winning Doug Ellin and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Dillon ("Johnny Drama"), uncensored and unrestricted, discussing current events, Hollywood, and the hit HBO series. Full of behind-the-scenes commentary and outtakes, the series will also include original animated sequences, as well as a glimpse into the fun shenanigans at ActionPark Media.

Two episodes will be released on April 29 followed by one episode per week for a full 30-episode season. Watch along as the hosts dive into the ins and outs of the Hollywood machine, chat about the latest breaking news and, of course, reminiscence on the wildly popular series along with special guests including Jerry Ferrara, Jeremy Piven, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and more.

About the experience, Doug Ellin notes, "The show has been an unexpected joy, like getting together with your childhood best friends after years. It feels like no time at all has passed. I can't wait to get the episodes out on Ficto, so everyone can see just how much fun we are having and join in."

"It's been great taking what we started with our podcast here at ActionPark," says ActionPark Media founder and Emmy Award winning actor-director Kevin Connolly, "and turning into an exciting new show with our partners at Ficto."

"We're incredibly excited to be working with ActionPark Media on this new series," says Gary Goldman, President for Ficto.tv. "These guys are super talented and their irreverent style and humor fit perfectly into our edgy millennial audiences. Victory is a show about friends when you come right down to it , and every generation can get on board with that ".

In addition to "Victory," Ficto recently launched "Not A Sports Show," hosted by Lil Rel Howery, featuring the actor, comedian and writer interviewing current and former professional athletes in a six-episode run.