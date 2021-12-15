Feature Film OBSESSIONS Premieres In Los Angeles

Aashish Chanana premiered the film "Obsessions," in Calabasas, California last night at the Regal Edwards Theater. Chanana, the cast and the crew conveyed being "especially thankful" for their collective ability to persevere and complete the film, despite production occurring during stringent Covid restrictions. It is a highly entertaining thriller, composed of "a great cast, and an amazing post and visual effects team," according to award winning director Aashish Chanan.

The cast of Obsessions is led by Olga Safari who plays Maria Breeze. Maria Breeze is a celebrity, a rock star, and someone who is believed to "have it all, yet still truly doesn't." Chanana discussed how those who experience a high level of fame can very likely relate to at least some of Maria's struggles as depicted in "Obsessions." " Also in the film," states Chanana, is this "wanna be actress" Lily, portrayed by Andrea Figliomeni. Andrea's character is an amazing actress from New York who gives up acting for a steady job as a journalist, yet her heart is still in Hollywood, and she also happens to be "the biggest fan of Maria Breeze." The character of Danny, a film director on the rise, is played by Bobby Slaski, and the role of Peter in the film "Obsessions" is the founder of a TMZ style gossip magazine,portrayed by Kevin Bernstein; he is the love interest of the leading ladies. Additional cast includes Eric Barkhorn as Marcus, Nicolas Manelick as 'Colin the Chef,' and featured background actors Sean Christopher, Grant Nicholas Hellyer, Karina Olmeda, and Lauren Lingo, and Triston Walt Wimpye. The trailer for "Obsessions," is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2l9VWyNQd80.

Writers on the film project include Aashish Chanana, and Sarah Stunt who collaborated with Chanana to tell the story of "Obsessions."

During Covid, many film productions ceased, yet Aashish Chanana and team persevered. Chanana states, "we all wanted to create and to work; we

The feature film, "Obsessions," directed by the award winning director wanted to complete a great film, one that is visually and audibly beautiful, even during Covid, and I do believe we accomplished this." Continuing, "I can definitely say that everyday was a challenge in one way or another, just like life! Yet, one has to be ready and have the 'never give up" attitude, and then it's possible to sail through, and we certainly did. In terms of the writing, I already had a story for which I needed someone to work with me on the screenplay and dialogues. We had given out a posting for which we got an overwhelming response from talented writers, but Sarah's energy, in addition to her obvious talent, is what appealed to me."

"Obsessions," is a film about celebrity pop star Maria Breeze and her boyfriend, director Danny Pate, who arranges for an exclusive tell-all to settle the rumors surrounding her prior accident. Yet, when Lily Miller, lead reporter of "Off the Record" arrives, the lines between professionalism and fandom quickly begin to shift. As they welcome her into their world, secrets are exposed, trusts are betrayed and truths - more sinister than could be expected - are revealed. As the facade of perfection begins to fade, one thing remains clear. Fame is just an illusion and infamy is an unstoppable obsession.

The film "Obsessions," will be released for distribution in 2022. Obsessions is a thriller ... a total "whodunnit" where you would think something would happen and the exact opposite happens, and surprises you.

Director Aashish Chanana operates his production company 'Media Factory International," from Los Angeles.