Fathom Events Announces Fright Fest 2021 Movie Theater Lineup

As the summer winds to a close & we start planning for fall & everyone's favorite spooky season, Fathom Events has scheduled eight weeks of creepy, electrifying, and monstrously fun features in movie theaters nationwide.

Fathom Fright Fest 2021 features a lineup of scary movies sure to thrill EVERYONE: Carrie 45th Anniversary, DRACULA and Frankenstein Double Feature, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Spirited Away 20th Anniversary, Scream 25th Anniversary, The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary, Scream 25th Anniversary, TCM Big Screen Classic Presents: The Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Howl's Moving Castle, RiffTrax Live: Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes, The Call (The Uncut Experience), The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man Double Feature, and ParaNorman.

Based on the best-selling Stephen KING novel, Carrie (Sissy Spacek) is a high school loner with no confidence, no friends... and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who causes all hell to break loose in a frenzy of blood, fire, and brimstone! Piper Laurie, John Travolta, and Amy Irving are terrific in this horror classic.

25 years after its theatrical debut, Scream remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue.

Tickets and more information about upcoming events can be found here.

Watch the trailer for Fright Fest 2021 here: