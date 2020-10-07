Fathom Events Adds Screenings for FRIDAY THE 13TH 40th Anniversary

Fans were so excited to head back to Camp Crystal Lake.

Fans were so excited to head back to Camp Crystal Lake to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of one of the most influential horror films of all time, Paramount Pictures' 1980's classic "Friday the 13th," that Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have added two more event dates. Tonight, and on Friday and Saturday, moviegoers will experience a newly remastered version of the original terrifying film that started it all as "Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary" comes to their local cinemas.

In addition to enjoying "Friday the 13th" on the big screen, attendees will view a special bonus, "SECRETS GALORE BEHIND THE GORE - Friday the 13th," in which revolutionary special-effects and makeup artist Tom Savini ("Friday the 13th," "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," "Dawn of the Dead," "Day of the Dead," "Creepshow," etc.) details some of the groundbreaking, gory, and great moments of the original "Friday the 13th."

Tickets for "Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary" are available now at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change based on local cinema openings).

"Friday the 13th" follows a group of young counselors preparing for the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake, where a boy drowned years earlier. One by one, the counselors are stalked by a mysterious and violent killer. The film spawned one of the longest-running and most successful horror franchises in film history with 11 subsequent movies and, 40 years later, the iconic machete-wielding killer continues to haunt, fascinate and terrify new generations.

Watch the event trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles