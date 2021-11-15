Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Announced as WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW Guest-Hosts

The Wendy Williams Show has announced new guest-hosts to fill in for Williams as she continues to be on medical leave for her hit daytime talk show.

The new additions will kick-off on November 22 as Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Devyn Simone host a hot talk panel.

On November 23 & 24, hip-hop icons Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host.

Check out the announcement from the show's Instagram account below.

Wendy Williams burst onto THE TALK show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a "breakthrough in daytime" by The New York Times, "The Wendy Williams Show," which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and is now in its thirteenth season.

Williams interviews countless A-list celebrity guests from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin. Williams previously starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.