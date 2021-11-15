Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Announced as WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW Guest-Hosts

pixeltracker

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays on FOX.

Nov. 15, 2021  
Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Announced as WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW Guest-Hosts

The Wendy Williams Show has announced new guest-hosts to fill in for Williams as she continues to be on medical leave for her hit daytime talk show.

The new additions will kick-off on November 22 as Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Devyn Simone host a hot talk panel.

On November 23 & 24, hip-hop icons Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host.

Check out the announcement from the show's Instagram account below.

Wendy Williams burst onto THE TALK show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a "breakthrough in daytime" by The New York Times, "The Wendy Williams Show," which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and is now in its thirteenth season.

Williams interviews countless A-list celebrity guests from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin. Williams previously starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

From This Author Michael Major