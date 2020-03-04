FX Announces Its First Documentary Film AKA JANE ROE

FX has acquired its first ever documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, the revealing story of Norma McCorvey who was "Jane Roe" in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling on abortion rights. AKA Jane Roe will premiere Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and be available the next day on FX on Hulu.

Behind the Supreme Court's most polarizing decision is a woman as controversial as her case. In what would be the final year of her life, Norma McCorvey (a.k.a. Jane Roe) reveals the unvarnished truth behind her journey from pro-choice to pro-life and beyond - in what she calls her "deathbed confession."

AKA Jane Roe is directed by Nick Sweeney and produced by Sweeney, Kerstin Emhoff and Chiemi Karasawa.

AKA Jane Roe is the latest addition to the networks' growing slate of non-fiction series and documentary features. FX is currently airing the first season of The Weekly, a narrative docuseries with The New York Times, and the four-part docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All will premiere on Friday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.

FX's non-fiction portfolio also includes the announced series Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, A Wilderness of Error, Pride, Hip Hop Untold, and Women in Comedy.





Related Articles View More TV Stories