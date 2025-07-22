FREAKY TALES Movie Sets August HBO Max Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lionsgate’s FREAKY TALES will make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on FRIDAY, AUGUST 8. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, AUGUST 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. FREAKY TALES stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks.

Set in 1987 Oakland, FREAKY TALES is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters – an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector – on a COLLISION COURSE in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.

The film is written and directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. Produced by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks. Executive produced by Jillian Share, Jen Gorton, Charles D. King, James Lopez, Justin Bursch, Victor Moyers, Todd Anthony Shaw and David Weintraub.

Watch the trailer below: