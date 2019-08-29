FOX to Air THE MASKED SINGER: SUPER SNEAK PEEK on September 15

Television's biggest guessing game is back, but before Season Two officially begins, a special preview, THE MASKED SINGER: SUPER SNEAK PEEK, will air Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Series host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke reflect on the fierce and swift impact the show has had on Pop culture since making its debut, and Season One winner and global music sensation T-Pain returns to THE MASKED SINGER stage for a special appearance. The special preview will also be simulcast on the official @MaskedSingerFOX Twitter account, where fans can watch and tweet along with T-Pain and THE MASKED SINGER cast.

In the special, viewers will be formally introduced to the new Season Two characters. They may even decode some of the first clues about the new celebrity singers, kicking off the guessing game early!

Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine's Most Influential People - let the games begin!

Season Two of THE MASKED SINGER debuts with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE MASKED SINGER was last season's #1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49 (tied with "This Is Us" and "The Big Bang Theory"), Adults 18-34 (tied with "This Is Us"), Men 18-34 and Teens. Averaging 15.8 million P2+ multi-platform viewers and a 3.8/16 A18-49 L7, it is the highest-rated reality show in four years (since "The Voice," 2014/15). THE MASKED SINGER's Season One premiere averaged a 4.2/17 A18-49 L7, marking the #1 unscripted debut on any network in more than seven years (excluding post-NFL telecasts). To-date, its launch has a Total Multi-Platform audience of 20.1 million viewers, FOX's most-watched unscripted debut in 11 years, while its 5.3 million viewers across Hulu and FOX NOW mark FOX's most-streamed episode ever.

Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is") of Smart Dog Media. Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Rosie Seitchik also serves as executive producer. Nick Cannon, Nikki Gillingham, Deena Katz and Stacey Thomas serve as co-executive producers. Alex Rudzinski ("Dancing with the Stars," "Grease: Live") directs. THE MASKED SINGER is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.





