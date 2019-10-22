FOX Sports Will Exclusively Cover the 2019 World Series

FOX Sports' coverage of the WORLD SERIES presented by Youtube TV begins Tuesday, Oct. 22, when the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros live from Minute Maid Park at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The network's highly acclaimed pregame show returns at 7:00 PM ET on FS1 to preview the game before switching over to FOX for additional coverage at 7:30 PM ET.

For the 20th consecutive season and 22nd overall, the FOX broadcast network is the exclusive home of the World Series, this year streaming live via the Fox Sports app and airing exclusively in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

The network's lead broadcast team of Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and Hall-of-Fame pitcher John Smoltz are on the call alongside veteran Emmy Award-winning reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

The network provides pregame and postgame coverage with return of host Kevin Burkhardt, anchoring the desk with a panel comprised of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and WORLD SERIES Champions David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez as analysts.

FOX Deportes provides all-inclusive coverage of the World Series, led by play-by-play announcer Rolando Nichols, analyst Edgar Gonzalez and reporter Carlos Alvarez. Nichols, Gonzalez and Alvarez are set to be on-site for the Fall Classic, airing exclusively in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

FOX Sports adds 4D Replay to its production technology arsenal for the World Series. The system incorporates 30-plus cameras arranged around home plate, offering the creation of an animation displaying batter swings, pitch location and plays at the plate. For a complete list of Fox Sports MLB Postseason audio and visual tools, visit: WORLD SERIES tech.

To date, average viewership for the Postseason on FOX and FS1 is up +21% over last year's coverage. This comes off the heels of a series-clinching ALCS Game 6, which delivered FS1's fourth largest audience ever.

2019 MLB WORLD SERIES ON FOX (All Times Eastern subject to change)

Tuesday, Oct. 22 MLB ON FS1 PREGAME 7:00 PM ET FS1 MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:30 PM ET FOX GAME 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros 8:00 PM ET FOX MLB ON FS1 POSTGAME 11:00 PM ET FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 23 MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:30 PM ET FOX GAME 2: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros 8:00 PM ET FOX MLB ON FS1 POSTGAME 12:00 AM ET FS1

Friday, Oct. 25 MLB ON FS1 PREGAME 7:00 PM ET FS1 MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:30 PM ET FOX GAME 3: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals 8:00 PM ET FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26 MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:30 PM ET FOX GAME 4: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals 8:00 PM ET FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27* MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:00 PM ET FOX GAME 5: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals 8:00 PM ET FOX MLB ON FS1 POSTGAME 11:00 PM ET FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 29* MLB ON FS1 PREGAME 7:00 PM ET FS1 MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:30 PM ET FOX GAME 6: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros 8:00 PM ET FOX MLB ON FS1 POSTGAME 11:00 PM ET FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 30* MLB ON FS1 PREGAME 7:00 PM ET FS1 MLB ON FOX PREGAME 7:30 PM ET FOX GAME 7: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros 8:00 PM ET FOX MLB ON FS1 POSTGAME 11:00 PM ET FS1

*If necessary





