FOX Sports Unveils 2020 NFL Game Broadcaster Lineup

On the heels of a record-setting regular season and SUPER BOWL LIV, Fox Sports returns next month for its 27th season of NFL ON FOX game coverage, anchored by a deep on-air roster featuring award-winning veteran experience ranging from nearly three decades to gifted new voices in the booth. The announcement of broadcast teams for the 2020 FOX NFL season, featuring 109 regular-season and four postseason games, was made today by Brad Zager, Executive Producer, Executive Vice President/Head of Production and Operations, FOX Sports.

Leading the way in the booth is the NFL's longest-tenured on-air duo, Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, back for their 19th consecutive season together. Erin Andrews, who will become the first woman singularly honored with the Pat Summerall Award in February 2021, again joins the lead team in her eighth season of reporting. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as rules analyst throughout the season, providing unique takes on the most crucial calls of the week. Buck, Aikman, Andrews and Pereira open Week 1 with FOX's first edition of AMERICA'S GAME OF THE WEEK, the No. 1 show on TV for 11 consecutive years, as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4:00 PM ET.

Following up on a remarkable 2019 season, THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (TNF) PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT returns to FOX for the third year, featuring esteemed multi-sport reporter Kristina Pink, again teaming with Buck, Aikman, Andrews and Pereira.

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt has a new teammate for 2020 in veteran FOX NFL analyst, three-time SUPER BOWL champ and two-time Pro Bowler Daryl "Moose" Johnston. Pam Oliver, the longest-tenured NFL reporter, handles reporting duties for the crew in her 26th season of FOX NFL coverage. The trio opens the season Sunday, Sept. 13, as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Football Team at 1:00 PM ET.

FOX Sports' newest play-by-play announcer, Adam Amin, teams with three-time SUPER BOWL champion Mark Schlereth. Lindsay Czarniak joins the duo with reporting duties. Amin, Schlereth and Czarniak call the Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons matchup Sunday, Sept. 13 , at 1:00 PM ET.

Veteran play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, entering his 27th season of FOX NFL coverage, welcomes FOX newcomer Jonathan Vilma, SUPER BOWL champion and PRO BOWL linebacker, in Vilma's first year as an NFL game analyst. Shannon Spake has reporting duties. The crew kicks off the season Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 PM ET with the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions game.

Kevin Kugler handles play-by-play duties alongside analyst Chris Spielman, joined by reporter Laura Okmin. The three open the season Sunday, Sept. 13 , with the 4:25 PM ET matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Embarking on his 20th season of NFL ON FOX coverage, veteran play-by-play caller Chris Myers welcomes analysts Greg Jennings, SUPER BOWL champ and two-time Pro Bowler, and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard to the FOX NFL booth this season with reporter Jennifer Hale. Myers, Jennings, Huard and Hale call the matchup pairing the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13 , at 1:00 PM ET.

Additionally, FOX NFL rules analyst and former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino joins on-air crews throughout the season, offering his perspective on pivotal game calls.

Additional Play-by-Play Announcers:

Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis and Brandon Gaudin

Additional Analysts:

Brady Quinn, Matt Millen and Robert Smith

Additional Reporters:

Sara Walsh, Megan Olivi and Sarah Kustok

