FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season

Hit competition series LEGO® Masters has been renewed for a fifth season, it was announced TODAY by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. Season Five of LEGO MASTERS will premiere in the 2024-2025 season on FOX with Will Arnett returning as host and executive producer. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard also return as judges.

“With Will Arnett at the helm, LEGO MASTERS has become a foundational property of FOX’s robust unscripted slate and a fast-growing franchise on our schedule,” said Wallach. “This upcoming season is its biggest yet, with the most amazing brick challenges and creative builders ever, and we are delighted to reward Will, Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B Entertainment and the LEGO Group with this milestone Season Five renewal to give fans more incredible LEGO builds.”

Additionally, Will Arnett will host the second installment of the holiday-themed event special LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, airing Monday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Tuesday, Dec. 19 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The two-night event will SHAKE IT UP like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants – David Guedes (Season 3), Caleb Schilling (Season 2), Krystle Starr (Season 1) and Randall Wilson (Season 2) – to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. The special will also return to FOX for a third installment in December 2024.

In the LEGO MASTERS Season Four premiere, airing Thursday, Sept. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, twelve pairs of LEGO enthusiasts embark on a block-busting season for the chance to win a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the coveted title of LEGO Masters! This season for the first time ever, the winning build will be turned into an actual LEGO set. In this thrilling premiere episode, the daring duos embark on a mission to construct the ultimate motorized party boat – a masterpiece that not only showcases their unique personalities but quite literally makes waves.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders.

In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters. Season Five will feature a new batch masterful builders from across the country challenged with creating the most inventive designs to date.

LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. Banijay represent the format internationally.

LEGO Masters is now casting! If you’re a future LEGO Master, apply online now here!

Viewers will be able to tune in to Season 4 of LEGO MASTERS on Hulu, Fox.com, On Demand and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.