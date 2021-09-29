FOUR HOURS AT THE CAPITOL Documentary to Premiere on HBO

HBO's Four Hours at the Capitol, debuting Wednesday, October 20, is a harrowing and immersive chronicle of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when thousands of American citizens from across the country gathered in Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, many with the intent of disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidency.

The film is executive produced by Dan Reed (HBO's "Leaving Neverland", "3 Days of Terror: the Charlie Hebdo Attacks," "Terror At The Mall") and directed by Jamie Roberts. An HBO Documentary Film presentation in association with the BBC, Four Hours at the Capitol will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Tightly focused and comprehensive, the documentary features never-before-seen footage and vivid first-hand accounts from lawmakers, staffers, police officers, protesters, and rioters who stormed the Capitol building where the electoral votes were being counted.

The film meticulously details how the violence quickly escalated, leaving Capitol security forces outnumbered and overwhelmed, and highlights the high-stakes standoff between police and rioters. Four Hours at the Capitol unfolds with urgent precision and presents an unfiltered look at the insurrection, standing both as an intimate recollection as well as a stark reminder of the wider ramifications of the events of that unprecedented day, which ended with the deaths of five people and more than 140 police officers injured.

The film features the personal experiences of those on the ground, building out the events of the day with exclusive interviews and footage from multiple sources, including phone videos and surveillance and body camera footage.

Interviewees include Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Buddy Carter and Rep. Rosa DeLauro; senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin; D.C. Metropolitan police officers Mike Fanone, Jimmy Albright and Daniel Hodges; Commanders Ramey Kyle and Robert Glover; and Capitol police officers Winston Pingeon, Byron Evans and Keith Robishaw; protestors/rioters including Couy Griffin, Dominic Box, Nick Alvear, Eddie Block and Bobbie Pickles; journalists/videographers and Capitol staffers.

Four Hours at the Capitol explores the historic events of January 6, 2021, focusing tightly on the facts of the day itself and the impact on those who were there and illuminates salient questions about the stark political divide in the United States, the culpability of those involved and the fragility of an electoral process that is fundamental to a functioning democracy.