FORD v FERRARI Arrives on Digital January 28 and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD February 11

Matt Damon and Golden Globe® Nominee Christian Bale star in this "thunderously exciting" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone) film based on the remarkable true story about Ford Motor Company's attempt to create the world's fastest car. American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), together battled corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car and take on Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.



Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, critics and fans alike have raved about this epic underdog tale that will keep your heart pounding from start to finish. Add FORD V FERRARI to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere January 28 and buy it on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 11 to add a piece of history to your film collection.



FORD V FERRARI Digital Bonus Features :

"The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course" Featurette - Discover how the climactic race of the film was achieved, from recreating the track to capturing and editing all the action.

Pre-Vis: Daytona & Le Mans Races - These animated pre-visualization sequences worked as a roadmap for filmmakers throughout production.

"Bringing The Rivalry to Life" * - Go behind the scenes of the film with this 8-part, 60-minute documentary.

Matt and Christian: The Conversation (iTunes Extras exclusive) - Sit down with Christian Bale and Matt Damon for an intimate reflection on the making of the film.

*Available on both Digital and Blu-ray™



FORD V FERRARI 4K Ultra HD™ Specifications

Street Date: February 11, 2020

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, English Dolby Digital 5.1, English

Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish and French

Movie Run Time: Approximately 152 Minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some language and peril



FORD V FERRARI Blu-ray™ Specifications

Street Date: February 11, 2020

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0,

English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish and French

Movie Run Time: Approximately 152 Minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some language and peril



FORD V FERRARI DVD Specifications

Street Date: February 11, 2020

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, English Descriptive Audio 5.1,

Spanish Dolby Digital 2.0 and French Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish and French

Movie Run Time: Approximately 152 Minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some language and peril





