FASTING AND THE LONGEVITY REVOLUTION Doc In The Works From Edward Norton & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Fasting and the Longevity Revolution", a new documentary tackling one of the hottest health, science and wellness topics is underway with multiple Academy Award nominee Barry Alexander Brown ("Do the Right Thing," "BlacKkKlansman," "Inside Man") directing and is being voiced and narrated by three-time Oscar nominee Edward Norton ("Fight Club," "American History X," "Birdman"). The movie is produced by Chiara Tilesi, founder of non-profit 'We Do It Together,' who most recently produced the Oscar nominated film "Tell it like a Woman." She is producing through her production outfit Frequency Production.

Based on the research and discoveries of Dr. Valter Longo and other leaders in the longevity field, "Fasting and the Longevity Revolution" travels from tiny villages in Calabria and Sardinia to cities like Milan, Genoa and Los Angeles, and into the mountains of southern Ecuador to reveal that genetic mutations, fasting, or both can make simple organisms live 10 times longer and protect humans from cancer, diabetes, dementia and heart disease.

Through the voices of recognized leaders in the field of nutrition and longevity including Valter Longo, Eric Ravussin, Marion Nestle, John Kopchick, Satchin Panda, Hanno Pijl, and Bernard Escudier, among others, the documentary reveals an "un-conspired conspiracy" centered on unhealthy food; the corporations selling the food; drug companies developing drugs for diseases caused by the food; doctors prescribing these drugs; and the media sponsored by food, health insurance and drug companies.

Scientists, centenarians and patients tell the filmmakers how a mostly plant-based "longevity diet" and short periods of fasting can reverse obesity and diabetes, and help prevent and treat cancer, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases in part by turning on stem cells and cellular reprogramming, making people biologically younger and more functional.

"Fasting and the Longevity Revolution" is the start of a movement based on the demonstrated effect of specific fasting and plant-based nutrition methods in rejuvenating the body from within.

Edward Norton stated: "When it comes to the impacts of diet and nutrition on human health it's so important to separate anecdote and assertion from insights rooted in real clinical data. I've always found Dr. Longo's work on both longevity and fasting to be compellingly rooted in real scientific analysis and also well-translated into protocols that are not hard to follow and stick with. I was happy to assist in the mission of this film."

"As a director and editor, I've made many films that dealt with social issues," said Barry Alexander Brown. "But by far THE ONE that impacts each and every one of our lives the most is health. And overall health in the western world is on a decline. What was important to me was to make a film that looked at the bigger picture of what makes us sick and what can make us healthier. This film is based on the decades-long work of Dr. Valter Longo. It was necessary to transform his insight and depth of knowledge into a film version that could be accessible to a broader audience. The overwhelming problems of chronic disease that we see in our modern society arise from multiple sources that we needed to address in the film. We looked at the source of those problems as well as the solutions that are drawn from research studies led by scientists such as Dr. Longo who also look back to the lives of our ancestors and to those who are leading long and healthy lives today."

Chiara Tilesi shared, "I have always been fascinated by the concept of longevity and the possibility of making people live longer and healthier lives, a concept I learned from Dr. Valter Longo's philosophy. I believe it is important to give people the opportunity to understand that there are solutions for living a healthier life and to provide them with the tools to achieve it. The intention of this documentary is twofold: to expose how the system inadvertently makes people sicker, referred to in the documentary as the 'Unconspired Conspiracy,' and to share effective solutions through the insights of the most prominent scientists in the field."

"The documentary has been a long journey. We have filmed in different parts of the world, and it is prominently based on the studies of Dr. Valter Longo," added Tilesi.

All the proceeds received from the sales, the distribution and/or exploitation of the "Longevity Documentary," with the exception of the direct costs to produce it, will be invested in the Create Cures Foundation's charitable projects consisting of the development of educational projects in schools to support children and release of nutritional health care to support patients without financial means and those with serious illness such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Comments