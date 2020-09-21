FANE Announces A NIGHT IN WITH MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

In celebration of the release of his memoir 'Greenlights.'

FANE is delighted to present to you an exclusive live in conversation event with the Academy Award-winning actor, philanthropist, professor, and self-proclaimed pickle expert Matthew McConaughey to celebrate the publication of his debut memoir Greenlights. A Night In With Matthew McConaughey will be live streamed from www.fane.co.uk/our-shows on 20th, 21st, and 24th October 2020. Tickets are on sale now from www.fane.co.uk/our-shows.

Live in conversation, and with his familiar candour, humour, and profound insight and humility, McConaughey will share anecdotes, lessons, and damn good yarns from his life: from growing up as an adventurous kid in a tough-love Texas home of rule breakers, to revelatory journeys to Australia, Peru, and Mali, to his early days in Hollywood and meteoric rise to fame.

Matthew McConaughey has kept a diary for thirty-five of his fifty years: notes about successes and failures, joys and sorrows, things that made him marvel, and things that made him laugh out loud. Recently, he worked up the courage to sit down with those diaries. So, he bought a one-way ticket to the desert and took up solitary confinement to read through them. McConaughey discovered not only stories, questions, truths, and affirmations, but also a reliable theme: an approach to living that he calls 'catching greenlights'.

Greenlights is neither a traditional memoir, nor an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in McConaughey's life: an album and a record of what he has seen and learned along the way as he says: "my sights and seens, felts and figured outs, cools and shamefuls."

A Night In With Matthew McConaughey will be live streamed by Fane on their new Fane Online platform which is a curated series of broadcast-quality live-streams, giving audiences the chance to watch exclusive shows with celebrated authors, actors and podcasters, all from the comfort of your own home. Fane Online features an eclectic array of high-profile figures including Graham Norton, Nigella Lawson, Arsène Wenger, Elizabeth Day, Ovie Soko, Erica Davies, Jodi Picoult, Fatima Bhutto, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Noel Fitzpatrick, Freddie Flintoff, Will Boyd, Lady Glenconner and more. All tickets are available from www.fane.co.uk/our-shows.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend an evening with one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, as he explores his guide to success and satisfaction through life's lessons learned the hard way.

Worldwide viewing is available for all live streams. Tickets include a copy of Greenlights, RRP £20.00.

A Night In With Matthew McConaughey is in collaboration with Headline publishing.

