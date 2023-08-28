FAMILY SWITCH Starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers & Brady Noon Sets Netflix Release

The film will be released on November 30 on Netflix.

Aug. 28, 2023

FAMILY SWITCH Starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers & Brady Noon Sets Netflix Release

Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in a new family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.

The film will be released on November 30 on Netflix.

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant.

When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes THE FAMILY to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

The cast also includes Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster and EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

Produced by Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Nicole KING Solaka, Jennifer Garner, McG, Mary Viola, the film was executive produced by David Hyman, Jason Rosenthal, Victoria Strause.



