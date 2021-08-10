FAMILY FEUD Will Air a Special Disney Episode Aug. 16

Survey Says...Disney Edition Takeover! Fremantle announced TODAY that the hit syndicated game show, Family Feud, distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, will air a special Disney themed episode on August 16, 2021 (check local listings), in celebration of the release of the all-new "Family Feud: Disney Edition" board game found exclusively at Walmart.

Daytime Emmy Award®-winning host, Steve Harvey, is joined by a variety of beloved Disney characters as two families compete for the chance to win up to $100,000 and a new car. Plus, in honor of this special Disney-themed episode, the winning family will go home with a bonus surprise prize of a five-day, four-night vacation to the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida during the 50th anniversary celebration and experience four one-of-a-kind theme parks at the most magical place on Earth.

Combining the hit syndicated television show with everyone's favorite Disney characters, movies, and memories, the new "Family Feud: Disney Edition" board game from global children's entertainment company Spin Master will include hundreds of new Disney and Pixar themed survey questions, as well as a FAST MONEY Bonus Round. Made for three or more players, ages 8+, the set includes 150 face-off question cards, 50 FAST MONEY cards, a dry erase scoreboard, a DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE card holder, a dry erase marker, and instructions. The game will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart.

Since its premiere in 1976, FAMILY FEUD has remained one of television's most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, STEVE HARVEY engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Family Feud is produced by Fremantle and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are Executive Producers and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production.

