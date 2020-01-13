FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER Halts Production Due To Earthquakes

Article Pixel Jan. 13, 2020  
FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER Halts Production Due To Earthquakes

Deadline reports that "Falcon & Winter Soldier" has halted production due to a series of earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

The series will air on Disney Plus. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan play the titular roles - reprising their characters from THE MOVIES in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Puerto Rico experienced a a 6.4 magnitude quake on Jan. 7 and 5.9 magnitude quake on Jan. 11.

Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also star in the series, which is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Read the original story on Deadline.




