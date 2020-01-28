Eve Will Host the BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD Awards

Award-winning musician, actress and television personality Eve has been confirmed to host the 13th annual ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA. ESSENCE, the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women globally, will celebrate women owning, expanding and transforming the art of storytelling in honor of the brand's 50th anniversary at its annual exclusive OSCAR-week luncheon taking place on Thursday, February 6, 2020. ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood is presented by Ford and sponsored by AT&T Humanity of Connection, Coca-Cola, Geico, Hulu, L'Oréal Paris, McDonald's and Netflix.



"I'm honored to host the ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS this year," said Eve. "This is such an important time for women in the world-especially working in the entertainment industry both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. ESSENCE is such an incredible brand that I've looked up to over the years, so I'm over the moon to be a part of this event!"



Honored this year will be EMMY Award-winning actress, comedian, director and producer Niecy Nash (When They See Us, Claws, Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story), DGA nominated director and two-time Grammy Award winning music video director Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Master of None's "Thanksgiving," "Formation" by Beyoncé); actress Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel and the upcoming No Time to Die); and the trailblazing cast and co-executive producer/director/writer of Pose (Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar). Joining previously announced EMMY, GRAMMY and Tony award-winning actor Billy Porter (Pose, American Horror Story)-EMMY award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay; actress, producer and political activist Alfre Woodward; and actress, author, director and producer Issa Rae-have been added to the distinguished lineup of presenters. The event will also feature a rousing performance by Brittany Howard-lead vocalist/guitarist for the chart-topping, GRAMMY®-winning band Alabama Shakes.



In addition, ESSENCE's Oscar week activities will culminate with the launch of the inaugural ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition, which will be held on Friday, February 7th. This communal space will provide a catalyst for diverse creatives to connect and collaborate through an interactive program. The event will feature a curated schedule of panels, workshops and screenings focused on uplifting emerging storytellers through the mentorship of established Hollywood movers and shakers. For more on ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition, visit ESSENCE.com.



