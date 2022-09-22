Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eva Marcille, LeToya Luckett & More Star in New OWN Holiday Films

The film will premiere on Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Sep. 22, 2022  

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced that the annual "OWN For The Holidays" tradition heats-up with two original holiday movies. "The Great Holiday Bake War," starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, debuts on Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and "A Christmas Fumble," starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, premieres on Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

True to OWN's annual holiday movie tradition, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season -- giving to others and putting friends and family first.

"The Great Holiday Bake War" premieres Saturday, December 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Starring LeToya Luckett ("Brianna") and Finesse Mitchell ("Julian")

When former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) meet years later in a TV baking competition, the sparks - and the flour - fly! Each has their own plans for the winning prize money, but only one can win...unless they work together. While Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow (Naomi Sogbein) and Julian longs to escape his mother's shadow, they learn that collaboration can create a new recipe for success - and love.

"The Great Holiday Bake War" is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films. Executive Producers include Carla Gardini, Neshama Entertainment's Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky, and Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment. Lauren Tuck is a Co-Producer.

"A Christmas Fumble" Premieres Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Eva Marcille ("Nicole Barnes") and Devale Ellis ("Jordan Davies")

The "queen of crisis management," Nicole Barnes (Eva Marcille) gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies (Devale Ellis), whose network contract isn't going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days.

However, Nicole fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once boyfriend and girlfriend -- a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole's efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are constantly undermined by Jordan's shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.

"A Christmas Fumble" is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films. Executive Producers include Carla Gardini and Roger M. Bobb; Neshama Entertainment's Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky, and Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment. Eva Marcille is Co-Executive Producer and Lauren Tuck is Co-Producer.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers.

OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery.The venture also includes award-winning digital platform here.

Regional Awards

