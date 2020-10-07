EstrellaTV To Premiere TU NIGHT CON OMAR CHAPARRO

The Prime Time talk show will premiere on October 22, 2020.

Estrella Media, Inc., a leading Hispanic multiplatform media company in the U.S. announced today that it has signed a co-production deal with Omar Chaparro to host a new talk show on the company's EstrellaTV network.

Chaparro, one of Mexico's highest grossing movie stars, will be joining EstrellaTV as co-producer and host of "Tu Night con Omar Chaparro,"a one-hour Prime Time talk show to premiere on October 22, 2020.

"Tu Night con Omar Chaparro" is scheduled to air Monday through Friday at 9P/8P C. The show will follow a late-night talk show format with an impressive list of Hollywood celebrities and Latin entertainment personalities, which will include musical guests and comedy sketches. Some of the confirmed guests include Jaime Camil, Kate del Castillo, Roselyn Sanchez, Alicia Machado, Lupillo Rivera, Mauricio Ochmann, Beto Cuevas, James Harris, Edy Ganem and Felipe Esparza of the film "7thand Union," as well as Latin Pop duo Camila, to name a few.

"For me it's a dream come true to return to television and to have my own talk show, which now belongs to all of you. It may appear to have come easy to me, but I had to be in many projects and shows learning and growing, in order to be able to bring this show to fruition with an incredible team. We all had a blast making it, not only our guests but myself included, so I hope that comes through to our audience," stated Chaparro.

Chaparro is a staple in the world of entertainment in Mexico and the U.S. Hispanic market. His popularity and audience appeal are evidenced by the millions of followers he has on social media, which attest to his on-screen likeability and relatable nature. His breakout roles on the American screen include Michael Berry's film "Stuck" and "Show Dogs" directed by Raja Gosnell and starring Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne. Most recently, Chaparro appeared in "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," sharing credits with Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. Some of his biggest film projects include "Compadres," which was directed by Enrique Begne and starred Eric Roberts and Kevin Pollak, Netflix's original film "Como Caido del Cielo," and "No Manches Frida," where he shared screen credits with Martha Higareda. "No Manches Frida," to date, is still one of the top five grossing films in Mexico.

"We are beyond excited about this new project, but most of all, we are delighted to be working with Omar. He has been a good friend to EstrellaTV and has not only been a guest star on some of the network's shows but has also hosted our annual Premios de la Radio awards show on several occasions," stated Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Programming for EstrellaTV. "Omar is definitely a class act and an extremely talented and respected actor and comedian in Latin entertainment who appeals to a wide Hispanic demographic in the U.S."

