Eris Talent & Literary Agency Hires Jazmin Rangel as Head of Voiceover Department

Eris Talent and Literary Agency, which represents talent in television, film, theater and commercial as well as creators, has named Jazmin Rangel as their Head of Voiceover Talent.

Rangel, a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience in the industry, will play a critical role in Eris' continued success and growth. With a deep understanding of the entertainment industry and a passion for developing and nurturing talent, Rangel brings a unique skillset and expertise to the team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jazmin to Eris," said partners Tina Randolph Contogenis and Amy Lord Posey. "Her extensive experience and knowledge of the industry make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Jazmin will help us lead representation of voiceover talent to the next level and achieve even greater success in the future.

In Jazmin's new role, she will be responsible for acquiring talent and helping them to secure opportunities in animation, video games, commercials and more. Her expertise and experience will enable Eris to bring a fresh perspective to the agency, and they will play a key role in finding and developing new talent.

Prior to joining Eris, Rangel was THE HEAD of VO Latinx Division at TGMD where she spent over 15 years creating and building the department and creating a successful line of business. Prior to that she worked as a junior agent for Arlene Thornton & Associates where she spent four years honing her skills, working directly with casting agents and agency talent to secure leading roles in television, film, animation, video games and commercials.

Also joining Rangel are commercial agents Niquole Gomez, who will specialize in commercials and sports influencers and Eloísa De Jesus, who was promoted to Junior Agent. Eris also hired seasoned manager Lisa Gal as talent agent based in Atlanta. The woman owned and led bi-coastal agency, run by veteran talent agents Tina

Randolph Contogenis, and Amy, Lord Posey, recently restructured their company to better serve growing client needs.

About Eris Talent and Literary Agency

Founded in 2017, Eris Talent Agency is a mid-sized agency owned by two powerhouse female partners who lead a team of 11 agents and staff and represent clients in TV, Film, Theatre, Commercial, Print, Literary (books and scripts), Creators (Producers, Directors, Writers), Hosting, Film Packaging and Script Sales. The team specializes in providing personalized service to all clients. The bi-coastal agency, headquartered in Los Angeles has offices in New York, Mexico and an affiliate in the UK, Eris opened their distribution arm, Eris Entertainment, in January 2021 and distributes films, documentaries, and TV shows.

Anchored in Los Angeles and New York, the agency is steadily growing. Eris is also a member of the ATA.