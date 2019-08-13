Entertainment One Expands Latin American Operations

Entertainment One (eOne) is reinforcing its Latin American sales presence in Miami. As part of the company's growth strategy, eOne's International Distribution group has appointed former BBC Worldwide Executive David Hanono as Vice President of Sales, Latin America, based in Miami. Hanono reports to Dan Loewy, eOne's recently promoted Executive Vice President, Americas, International Distribution.

"Having boots on the ground in Miami represents a natural extension to the Latin American market," commented Loewy. "David is a smart and strategic sales executive and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. His relationships and experience in the ever-growing vibrant Latin American marketplace aligns with our efforts in the region as we continue to build our business on premium shows."

Hanono will be responsible for sales of eOne's film and television slate in Latin America across all linear and non-linear OTT platforms.

Hanono joins eOne from BBC Worldwide where he oversaw all content sales for Latin America and US Hispanic including Digital, TV and format sales. He succeeded in delivering double digit growth in program sales and expanded the portfolio of BBC customers in the region, particularly in OTT. Having worked in global media organizations for more than 20 years, Hanono has extensive experience in digital TV and wider media and technology industry. Previously, he held key positions at Univision, Lucent Technologies and NEC, among others.





