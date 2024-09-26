Embeth Davidtz Directorial Debut DON'T LET'S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they have acquired all worldwide rights to Embeth Davidtz’s directorial debut, DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT, based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir of the same name. Written, directed and starring Davidtz (SCHINDLER’S LIST, MATILDA), the film also features a cast of up and comers including Lexi Venter, Zikhona Bali, Fumani N Shilubana, Rob Van Vuuren and Anina Hope Reed. The film was produced by Helena Spring, Paul Buys and Davidtz and executive produced by Anele Modada.

DON'T LET'S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT received rave reviews out of the Telluride and Toronto International Film Festivals, praising Davidtz for her extraordinary writing and directing debut and 8-year-old Venter for her stunning performance. The film will next be seen at the Zurich Film Festival (October 3-13) in Switzerland.

Based on the memoir by Alexandra Fuller, DON'T LET'S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT captures the childhood of 8-year-old Bobo on her family farm in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) at the end of the Zimbabwean War for independence (1979/1980). Growing up in the midst of this long running war, Bobo internalizes both sides of the struggle. Conflicted by her love for people on opposing sides, she tries to make sense of her life in a magical way. Through her eight-year-old gaze we witness Rhodesia’s final days, the family’s unbreakable bond with Africa, and the deep scars that war leaves on survivors.

Actress Embeth Davidtz, born in the US but raised in South Africa, optioned the rights to the memoir eight years ago. She adapted the screenplay and chose to shoot in South Africa with an all South African cast and crew, including newcomer Lexi Venter, whom Davidtz cast after an extensive search specifically for an untrained child actor to ensure that the central character’s portrayal remained authentic.

“I am thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Classics to bring DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT to audiences globally,” says Davidtz. “I previously worked with them when I starred in JUNEBUG and saw their passion and skill for bringing that film to the world. It is like a dream come true that they are now distributing my screenwriting and directing debut–something I never would have imagined back then. The film is a tribute to all who have lived during difficult historical times.”

“Embeth Davidtz has become a triple threat: formidable director, screenwriter, and actress. Based on Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir, DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT is a powerful, complete theatrical film experience that is beautifully directed and features one of the finest performances by a child you will ever see,” adds Sony Pictures Classics.

