Elvis Animated Series To Premiere on Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix will produce "Agent King," an adult animated comedy series about Elvis Presley, co-created by Priscilla Presley.

On "Agent King," Elvis trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves - all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world - Agent King lets him do just that," his ex-wife Presley said. "My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven't seen before."

The so-called King of Rock and Roll died 42 years ago to the date of this announcement. Presley was known for his pompadour, his swinging hips, and his countless hits -- including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Hound Dog."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories