Elton John's Academy Award Viewing Party Raises Over $8.6 Million

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Elton John AIDS Foundation hosted its 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing PARTY ON Sunday, March 2 at West Hollywood Park. The event featured an electrifying performance from Grammy®-Award winning Chappell Roan, and raised over $8.6 million in support of the Foundation’s mission to end AIDS.

Elton John co-hosted the event alongside Elton John AIDS Foundation Chair David Furnish, Golden Globe® and EMMY® Award-winning actress Jean Smart, EMMY® Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, EMMY® Award and Tony® Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, and Award-winning actor, author, and chef David Burtka.

Presenting Sponsors of the event included A+E Networks, Chopard, e.l.f. Beauty, Gilead Sciences, Robert and Dana Kraft, and Bob and Tamar Manoukian. Many thanks to our supporting co-sponsors, Judy and Leonard Lauder, our official airline partner, American Airlines, our spirits partner, Tequila Don Julio, our wine partner, DAOU Vineyards, our Champagne and Caviar Reception partners, Moët Hennessy Private and Petrossian Caviar, and the City of West Hollywood.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party welcomed over 1,000 attendees including top Hollywood actors, musicians, fashion designers, philanthropists, athletes and more. Attendees included Abby Elliott, Alton Mason, Alyssa Milano, Andrew Watt, Anwar Hadid, Antonia Gentry, Ashlyn Harris, Atiana De La Hoya, Bobby Berk, Brandi Carlile, Brianne Howey, Caitlin Reilly, Camila Cabello, Camilla Luddington, Charlotte Lawrence, Chris Colfer, Chris Olsen, Chrishell Stause, Christian Siriano, Christina Hendricks, Dan Bucatinsky, Daniel Scheinert, Derek Hough, Diplo, Donatella Versace, Dylan Mulvaney, Elizabeth Hurley, Emily Browning, Faouzia, Fortune Feimster, Harry Jowsey, Harry Shum Jr., Heather McMahan, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Jason George, Jackie Tohn, Jacob Lusk, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jane Seymour, JB Smoove, Jessica Gunning, Joe Locke, Jonathan Scott, Julia Fox, Katie Gavin, Kathy Hilton, Kevin Dias, Lana Condor, Lance Bass, Laufey, Lisa Ann Walter, Lucy Dacus, Luke Hemmings, MUNA, Madeline Brewer, Madison Bailey, Malin Akerman, Maria Bakalova, Matt Friend, Mayan Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Urie, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nic Kaufmann, Nicky Hilton, Nikki Glaser, NLE Choppa, Olivia Jade, Ozuna, Paris Jackson, Samantha Hanratty, Sonia Mena, Sophia Bush, Spencer House, Stephanie Hsu, The Linda Lindas, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Victoria Justice, Walton Goggins, William Stanford Davis, Whitney Cummings, Xochitl Gomez, Zooey Deschanel, and more.

Chappell Roan brought the crowd to their feet performing her hit song “HOT TO GO!” and a special rendition of Elton John’s iconic “Your Song.” The Midwest Princess was joined on stage by Elton for a spellbinding duet of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” before paying an emotional tribute to her friend and mentor, stating: “You have sacrificed so much for the queer community and made it so I can be the artist I can be.” To close the set, Chappell crowned Elton with a pink cowboy hat before rocking the stage with a dazzling duet of “Pink Pony Club.”

Uniting stars and advocates on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year since 1992, the annual Academy Awards® Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts to raise over $123 million for their life saving work towards their mission of ending AIDS and the stigma associated with it for everyone, everywhere.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Comments