Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, & More Among Lineup for 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has revealed a star-studded lineup of special guests who will take the stage to present, perform, and honor this year’s Inductees at the highly anticipated Induction Ceremony on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets for the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a celebration of music’s highest honor, are available for purchase on AXS.com.

The Induction Ceremony will once again stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Nov. 8 (5:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. MST/7:00 p.m. CST/8:00 p.m. EST), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will also air a primetime special with performance highlights and standout moments on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 (8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST), available next day on Hulu.

The initial list of presenters and performers includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Tony Award winner Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D., Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots. Additional special guests will be revealed leading up to the show date.

“Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers”, said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever.”

Additionally, the 2025 Inductee Exhibit is set to open to the public on Oct 31, 2025, and will feature artifacts such as the handwritten lyrics to “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, the outfits worn by Meg White and Jack White on the cover of The White Stripes’ “Icky Thump,” a 1979 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar played by Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, outfits worn by the members of Outkast, including the outfit Andre 3000 wore in the “Hey Ya” music video, and more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.